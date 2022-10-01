Luis Suárez lets go of his truths

What’s next after this ad

Back in Uruguay since last July, Luis Suárez is now playing for Nacional de Montevideo, his training club. Author of 4 goals and 3 assists in 10 matches in all competitions, the Uruguayan international striker (134 caps, 68 achievements) is also preparing to play a fourth World Cup in his rich career. Questioned, before that, by Marca, the former striker of Atlético de Madrid, FC Barcelona, ​​Liverpool or even Ajax Amsterdam spoke at length about his current situation. The opportunity also for the 35-year-old center forward to return to his departure from Catalonia and his ambitions for the 2022 World Cup to be held in Qatar from November 20 to December 18.

Luis Suarez tackles Ronald Koeman!

“Our team is a mix of experience and youth, that influences a World Cup a lot. We want to take advantage of, for example, the great moment of Fede [Valverde] ; Darwin’s Spectacular Year [Núñez]; ronald’s good times [Araujo], although he was injured; by Rodrigo [Bentancur]… These are players who are at a great world level. They make a difference physically and technically. And then there are us, the two or three veterans who may be on the pitch, in their fourth World Cup.first assured Suárez before returning to his departure from Colchoneros and his choice to join the Nacional. “We decided to return to the team that saw me leave, which I am very grateful for. It was a difficult and complicated decision, because I have a World Cup nearby, but I left with the conviction and certainty that I was making the right choice, because the pace of preparation had to be set by me. Being competitive in any league is not easy”.

Relaunched later on his adventure in Catalonia – Luis Suárez played for Barcelona from 2014 to 2020, scoring a whopping 195 goals in 283 matches in all competitions – the native of Salto did not hide his pride, awarding the score of “12/10” on his relationship with Neymar and Lionel Messi: “It was said that three roosters in a henhouse could not live together and we showed that we could perform, with the role of each, but leading this Barça to be the best in history in those years. I am proud of the career I have made. I was meeting expectations. At the end of this stage, we obviously lowered the level, but I still had the peace of mind of always exceeding 25 goals per season.. Filled with this passage at the Culers, the Urugayen was, on the other hand, more bitter when discussing his departure from Catalonia.

No return to Europe envisaged!

“Time flies, and yes, out of education and respect, I salute Ronald Koeman but if I meet him, I hope Ronald will have the greatness, which he had as a player at the club, to tell me the truth about the reasons for my departure, and that I did not leave for footballing or technical reasons”. A tackle addressed to the former Catalan technician which does not prevent Suárez from keeping a positive look at Barça version Xavi: “Barça have made good signings and the youngsters still have two years of experience: Pedri, Gavi, Ansu, who is returning, plus the veteran Jordi [Alba]’Busi’ [Busquets], Ter Stegen… It’s a team that fights for everything. The levers ? It’s surprising, but I saw it as a vote of confidence from the partner to the board to try to turn things around, with the risk that they come with, but assuming good hires were going to be do and give back to Barça the importance it had lost”.

To conclude, the one who sees his contract end at the end of the year on the Montevideo side also took the opportunity to confide in his future. If he considers the MLS option as a possible destination, the former Colchoneros striker was, on the other hand, very clear about a possible return to Europe: “Messi and me in MLS? No, we don’t know that yet. This is one of the options that I see very closely, but now I don’t think about it. I think and I appreciate National”. A return to Europe? “No, because I have already made my European career and I left very proud of it. I had many options, many, before coming to Nacional, but the meaning of coming to my country was also that: Groningen, Ajax, Liverpool, Barça, Atletico… What better career than in Europe! This trajectory was perfect. Therefore, it made sense to come to Uruguay, not because it’s a minor league, but because it closes the loop.”. The message got through.