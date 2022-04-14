Luis Suárez offered himself to Barcelona and Xavi accepts; report in Spain

While the world waits for Real Madrid to make the star signings with Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland, in Barcelona It seems that they will not be left behind and the name of an old acquaintance who left golden times with the Blaugrana shirt appears in the fray. Is about Luis Suárez, who would have offered Xavi to have one last season at the Camp Nou.

This went viral on the chain. TNT Sports Mexico through his correspondent in Spain, Ignacio Miguelez, who assured that among all the noise generated by the possible arrival of Robert Lewandowski, he has received information that the uruguayan already had communication with the Barça coachwho would have given the green light on his return after two years at Atlético de Madrid.

Of course, the journalist explained that in the circle close to the directive culé “the priority is Haaland”the Norwegian from Borussia Dortmund who has been linked to the aforementioned Real Madrid, Manchester City and Manchester United, clubs that seem economically more suitable to sign him for a sum that would be around or exceed 100 million euros, plus a high-figure contract .

While Lewandowski has a valid contract for one more year with Bayern Munichwhich means that the Catalans should pay an estimated 40 to 50 million euros -according to reports- for the Pole, the case of Luis Suárez is ideal because he is a free agent when its link with the Colchoneros expired in mid-2022, saving a few million to an entity hit hard economically by the COVID pandemic and previous mismanagement.

In previous weeks the rumor arose that Gunman Suárez would consider meeting with Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germainwith whom he has an excellent personal relationship and they would know that this would be his last chance to be partners again, all at the expense of what happens with Mbappé, whose contract with Real Madrid is imminent.

When is the transfer market in Europe?

The summer transfer market in the most important European football leagues will open on July 1, 2022 and will end on September 2in what is expected to be a return to normality after two years of pandemic that left significant economic damage in practically all clubs.

The future of cracks like Lionel Messi, Mbappé, Haaland and Lewandowski will occupy the coversas well as rumors that Manchester United would let Cristiano Ronaldo go, while Frenchman Paul Pogba is released from the Red Devils.