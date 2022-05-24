Luis Suarez would give it to Benzema on the season

Guest of the program “El Larguero” on the waves of the Cadena SER, Luis Suarez recognized that Karim Benzema deserves this season the Ballon d’Or, even if Lionel Messi remains for him the “best player in the world”.

Karim Benzema has made a lot of people agree in recent months. Another reference to the position of number 9, Luis Suarez was the guest this Monday evening of the program “El Larguero” on the antenna of Cadena SER. The “Pistolero” recounted in particular his reaction to the goal scored by the French against Chelsea, in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

“I got up from the couch to applaud him as a football fan,” Suarez said of Benzema’s first header in Madrid’s 3-1 first leg win at Stamford Bridge. . The former Barça striker also acknowledged that his French counterpart deserves the Ballon d’Or this season. “But for me it will always be Messi because he is the best player in the world,” added the friend of the current PSG player.

Suarez wants to stay in Europe

Luis Suarez also recognizes that Robert Lewandowski and Mohamed Salah are also having a “great year” and are competitors for the Ballon d’Or, which will be awarded this year at the end of the current exercise, next August. The Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool could therefore have an impact on the votes. “I’m a fan of Barca, of Liverpool, of the teams I’ve played for… But as a football fan, if Madrid win then they win, although I prefer Liverpool to win,” replied the Atlético de Madrid striker on his preference.

Winner of La Liga last season with Atlético de Madrid, Luis Suarez had a more complicated year with 13 goals in 45 games played. His team took third place in the championship, qualifying for the next Champions League.

Luis Suarez will nevertheless not have the leisure to continue the adventure under the orders of Diego Simeone. At the end of the contract, the 35-year-old player will not be retained. “I would have liked to extend,” replied the Uruguayan, who has not yet made a decision on his future. One thing is certain: he wants to have playing time for the World Cup at the end of 2022 in Qatar. The “Pistolero” also gives priority to a European club in order to remain fit and competitive in the quest for this objective in selection.