Luis Suárez would return as reinforcement with ‘low salary’

The Barcelona Soccer Club the hiring of the Uruguayan striker is being considered, Luis Suarezwho has taken the first step for his possible return to the culé entity after two years of having left through the back door with the previous directive, since the gunman no longer enters the plans of the Atletico Madriddy will not renew his contract, remaining as free agent for him summer transfer market.

According to the report by the journalist José Álvarez, Luis Suárez would be looking to return to FC Barcelona for at least one more year before emigrating to some exotic league and in his plans is the possibility of lowering his economic claims in order to materialize his signing.

“A former FC Barcelona player who would look forward to returning to Barca. His club does not want to renew him, his salary would be lowered, he would like to continue competing for one more year at the highest level. He is Luis Suárez and Barcelona has told him that wait,” said journalist José Álvarez.

The charrúa is 35 years old and will turn 36 next January, so Barcelona would be betting for at least one year on a top striker in La Liga.

Suárez saw his participation in Atlético de Madrid decrease this season, playing 1,755 minutes, 57% of the total minutes, scoring 11 goals and 3 assists, his lowest offensive quota in 8 seasons in the Spanish league.

With the culés, Suárez played for 6 years, signing seasons of 16, 40, 28, 25, 19 and 16 goals.

How much salary does Luis Suarez earn?

According to unofficial figures, the Uruguayan receives a salary of 6.5 million euros.

