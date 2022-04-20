Luis Torrens is sent to the inactive list by COVID-19

This is a 2022 photo of Luis Torrens of the Seattle Mariners from the club’s active roster as of Wednesday, March 16, 2022, when it was taken. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) This is a 2022 photo of Luis Torrens of the Seattle Mariners from the club’s active roster as of Wednesday, March 16, 2022, when it was taken. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners placed wide receiver Luis Torrens on their COVID-19 inactive list Tuesday.

Torrens is the second Seattle player sidelined by the virus in recent days after the same thing happened to Mitch Hangier on Saturday, who tested positive for the virus.

The Venezuelan was placed on the inactive list just after the club’s first bye of the season and before the first game of a series with Texas.

Seattle manager Scott Servais said the play review coordinator and other team personnel are affected by the virus.

“We had to make some adjustments based on the COVID situation in the last 24 to 48 hours,” Servais stated.

Torrens has seen action in four games, three of them as a starter this season. He is 3-for-13 at the plate and all of his hits have been singles.

The Venezuelan batted .243 with 15 homers and 47 RBI in 108 games last season.

Seattle has brought in infielder Mike Ford from Triple-A Tacoma to fill Torrens’ spot on the roster.

Ford, signed in March to the minor leagues, played last season with the New York Yankees.