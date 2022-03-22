Luis Vargas: his father enlisted him in the Army, but bachata put him in another row and gave him the rank of popular

Luis Vargas was one of the pioneers in giving a new twist to traditional bachata, the one that was only heard on specific radio stations and in places not very well seen by society.

First experimenting with “guitar merengue”, in the 80’s, and already in the 90’s introducing new instruments such as the electric guitar and multi-track recordings.

“My career began on March 19, 1982, in Montecristi, I recorded my first single, a 45 disc (45 revolution pasta disc), with the only dream of a singer to sing songs of love and sorrow, but I never thought I would be an artist of this range, who would one day be celebrating a long history of a successful career and see this great day, giving thanks to God for everything”, said who calls himself “The Supreme King of Bachata”.

Luis, who at just 16 years old his father forced him to enlist in the National Army, just wanted to sing, expound his lyrics with feeling, but he never imagined that this dream could have such an extensive dimension as celebrating, with a great concert, the Last Saturday, at the United Palace Theater in New York, “40th Anniversary”.

That night, he received with astonishment his nephew Romeo Santos, when he went on stage, incognito, camouflaged with a beret and a mask that covered his face. His presence raised the excitement of the public who could not believe the festive surprise at the “40th Anniversary” concert of the Supreme King of Bachata, Nobody imagined that The King of Bachata was sitting in a front row in the theater, not even Luis, well Romeo said that when he received the invitation he replied to Luis that he could not be present, just to enjoy the concert and then surprise him.

The uproar was imminent and with the song “Traicionera” Romeo and Luis starred in a memorable performance. Romeo sang, danced, hugged Lenny, encouraged the audience and gave himself completely in some famous unforgettable minutes for those present.

This was the final part of the concert and the moment in which Luis Vargas threw himself on the floor as a sign of emotion and gratitude.

+ In its essence

The company Cerró Music Group, chaired by Andrés Salcé, and the artistic production of Edilenia Tactuk were revealed in a performance in which Luis Vargas never strayed from his essence and his routines on stage were part of this great show, his antics , jokes, anecdotes and his dances showed the genuine artist as he is.

The show of more than two hours, about 30 songs and special guests and where, in addition to Romeo, other stars of the bitter genre were invited, such as Luis Segura “El Añoñaito”, who claims to be the uncle of his namesake; Alex Bueno, Lenny, former guitarist of the group Aventura, and other young performers of bachata and urban music.

Here the messages were also broadcast, via video, from Elvis Martínez “El Jefe” and El Chaval, guests who could not be present at the concert.

Lovers of the amargue genre, especially Dominicans, enjoyed a production in which Luis Vargas demonstrated his skill with “La Americana”, his inseparable guitar, which knows how to sound with a special gift and agility; he even plays with a bottle of whiskey, which he drinks throughout the concert.

Luis is not one of those who has immediate or long-term plans for his career, he made it known at a press meeting prior to the concert, but he did announce that he will present his “40th Anniversary” in the Dominican Republic.

Also that the show would be filmed which would be included in a future film about his life, directed by Jessy Terrero, where he would tell from its beginnings, in 1982 in Montecristi (in the north of the country) until four decades later, of a long career of challenges, successes, betrayals and great satisfactions.

When the show starts, Luis arrived on stage covered with the Dominican flagdressed in black and playing his best-known songs, including “Pain returned”, “I separate myself from you” and “Bella idiota”.

Then the presence of Luis Segura performing the hit “Pena” as a duo The emotions and applause of the night started.

Other songs continued to give life to the concert such as “I do not die in my bed”, “The corner table”, “If you leave me”, “The last client” and “I know”.

While Luis continued singing and having drinks, another well-received surprise was Alex Bueno, who insisted on sharing a drink of whiskey, an invitation that Alex Bueno refused on several occasions since he had been alcohol-free for eight years.

“Eight years ago God freed me from alcohol, without pills, without treatment, he only listened to my prayers”, Alex Bueno told his testimony.

Luis continued playing his guitar and reviewing hit after hit, including “I’m condemned”, “Amigo”, “I die drinking”, “Badly wounded” and “Consejos de amor”.

Without a doubt, one of the most enjoyed bachatas was “Loco de amor”, in which he staged a guitar duel with the former guitarist of the group Aventura, Lenny Santos.

The musicians showed their skill with the strings of the instrument, which made them speak of pure bachatero bitterness.

The public vibrated with emotion and applauded effusively. Without a doubt, Luis Vargas will remember this night as one of the most emotional of his long career.