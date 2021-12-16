Luisa Ranieri, leather dress and vertiginous slit at 48



Luisa Ranieri, leather dress and vertiginous slit

Luisa Ranieri turns 48, was born on December 16, 1973 and is increasingly fascinating. In the last red carpets she dared with a sensual leather dress and a light blue dress with a vertiginous slit that left you breathless even her husband Luca Zingaretti.

Luisa Ranieri turns 48

Luisa Ranieri is experiencing a second youth, not only because she is one of the most attractive actresses on the Italian scene, but also from a professional point of view.

After last year’s success on Rai Uno with fiction, The investigations of Lolita Lobosco, is now one of the protagonists of Paolo Sorrentino’s film It was the hand of God, which won the Silver Lion – Grand Jury Prize and the Marcello Mastroianni Prize (to Filippo Scotti, as best emerging actor) at the 78th Venice International Film Festival and is the film chosen to represent Italy at the Oscar.

Luisa Ranieri, the nude in It was the hand of God

In the film, which was broadcast on Netflix on December 15, Luisa plays Patrizia and her nude scene caused a sensation, about which she had declared long ago: “My husband always told me: ‘You are more beautiful naked than dressed, the clothes on you are too many. The simpler you are, the more your body takes on beauty ‘. My physicality on the screen becomes impressive, a lot. He understood it immediately and told me to remove it, but I didn’t listen to it “.

If Zingaretti enhances the physicality of his natural wife, Luisa Ranieri has in any case done so make everyone’s head spin (Including Montalbano), appearing on the red carpet of another film that sees her as the protagonist, 7 women and a mystery, first with a tight-fitting leather dress like a true femme fatale and then with an intense blue sheath dress where the slit is so deep that it is reminiscent of Angelina Jolie’s.

Luisa Ranieri, the leather dress

For the photocall Luisa Ranieri therefore opted for a midi brown leather dress, round neck, slightly puffed sleeves. The enveloping and waisted model perfectly enhances the actress’s body, revealing her sensual curves. Ranieri paired it with a pair of red pumps. Her look definitely beats that of her beautiful and very elegant colleagues, Margherita Buy, Micaela Ramazzotti, Diana Del Bufalo, Benedetta Porcaroli, Sabrina Impacciatore, Ornella Vanoni.

Luisa Ranieri, the dress with slit

For the screening she opted for another less aggressive dress but equally sensual, electric blue, one of the trendiest colors of the moment, with a sweetheart neckline and deep front slit. In this case, Ranieri has chosen to combine it with a pair of jewel-sandals.

7 women and a mystery, the plot

The film 7 women and a mystery by Alessandro Genovesi is set in Italy in the 1930s and tells the excited hours that follow the inexplicable murder of an entrepreneur, as well as husband and father, at the center of a colorful group of women who, after having gathered in the family villa to celebrating Christmas Eve together, they find themselves forced to face and reveal secrets and subterfuges to each other in order to try to solve a mystery that somehow affects them all. In fact, they are all suspected, who will be the killer?