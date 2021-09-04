LuisaViaRoma for Unicef ​​brings Katy Perry, John Legend and Steve McQueen’s car to Capri

LuisaViaRoma once again confirms support a Unicef ​​Italy, bringing the fourth edition of a charity gala to Capri for the second consecutive year, the purpose of which is to raise funds to support the projects of the United Nations Children’s Fund.

The event will be held at the historic Certosa di San Giacomo in Capri, Saturday 31 July: this year a part of the contribution of the luxury e-commerce led by Andrea Panconesi will be destined for the restoration of the Certosa di Capri, with the aim to preserve the local institution.

With the past editions LuisaViaRoma has contributed to raise 8 million euros in support of Unicef ​​and the expectations for this summer’s event are very high, as the names of the expected guests demonstrate: the live performances of the pop-star confirmed international Katy Perry and of John Legend, award-winning star ai Grammy Awards.

In addition to musical performances, the gala includes a welcome cocktail and an exclusive dinner under the stars, followed by a live auction of luxury items and experiences conducted by Harry Dalmeny from Sotheby’s.

The racing car will be among the unique pieces that will be auctioned Cooper Formula Junior of 1961 of Steve McQueen, watch Astronomy from Jacob & Co., as well as works by the likes of Andy Warhol, Alex Israel And Richard Orlinski.

“Over the years our partnership with Unicef ​​has always been centered on the common goal of helping vulnerable children – he commented. Andrea Panconesi -. The global challenges of the past year have strengthened our commitment to this. We, as a company, must make people aware of the extent of these social problems, trying to generate a positive impact. I am honored to contribute to this collective effort to support this vital cause ”.

an.bi.