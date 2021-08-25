LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF: at the gala with Katy Perry and John Legend

LuisaViaRoma celebrates its partnership with Unicef ​​Italia tonight with a gala in the splendid setting of Capri. The charity event, which will be held today at the Certosa di San Giacomo, raises funds to support children in need around the world. And among its guests it counts many international stars, from Katy Perry to John Legend to Vanessa Hudgens and Heidi Klum.

LuisaViaRoma for Unicef ​​2021, the guests present in Capri

This year at the LuisaViaRoma for Unicef ​​gala they will perform live Katy Perry and the award-winning Grammy Awards John Legend. But the list of international super guests at the Capri evening is long. The actress Vanessa Hudgens, the supermodels: Heidi Klum, Natasha Poly and Cindy Bruna, the Spanish actor and model Jon Kortajarena and the influencer Jasmine Sanders. Without to forget Mariacarla Boscono, Maria Bakalova, Frida Aasen And Karolina Kurkova.

A gala for the most vulnerable

“Over the years, our partnership with UNICEF has always been centered around the common goal of helping vulnerable children” explains Andrea Panconesi, CEO of LuisaViaRoma, “the global challenges of last year have strengthened our commitment in this regard. We, as a company, have to raise awareness of the extent of these social problems, trying to generate a positive impact. I am honored to contribute to this collective effort to support this vital cause ”.

The charity auction at the time of Covid

With the past editions LuisaViaRoma has helped to collect 8 million euros in support of UNICEF Italy. This year part of LuisaViaRoma’s contribution will go to the restoration of the Certosa di Capri. In addition to the live performances of the singers, the gala evening includes an exclusive dinner and a live auction of luxury objects and experiences conducted by Harry Dalmeny of Sotheby’s.

Between the unique pieces that will be auctioned: the racing car Cooper Formula Junior from 1961 by Steve McQueen, the rare watch Astronomy by Jacob & Co., the works of the likes of Andy Warhol, Alex Israel and Richard Orlinski. And then unique experiences such as a trip on the ship of Extreme E.

“A year ago, at the 2020 Gala, we were in the middle of the pandemic and our goal was to protect all children from the effects of Covid-19” says Paolo Rozera, Director General of UNICEF Italy, “we have a year of hard work behind us to keep that promise, a year that saw Unicef ​​more committed than ever to addressing the emergency through the Covax project, which aims to distribute 2 billion doses of vaccines in low- and middle-income countries“.

