LuisaViaRoma for Unicef, Katy Perry and John Legend for the charity gala in Capri

Parterre of international guests such as the pop star Katy Perry and the Grammy Award-winning singer John Legend for the fourth edition of LuisaViaRomafor Unicef the charity gala to support Unicef ​​projects in the world that Florentine luxury retail, which celebrated 90 years of activity in 2019, is organizing in Capri on 31 July. The historic Certosa di San Giacomo will be the setting for the evening where, in addition to a welcome cocktail and a dinner under the stars, musical performances and a live auction conducted by none other than the aristocrat Harry Dalmeny president of Sotheby’s in the Kingdom are expected. United. Among the one-offs to be beaten is Steve McQueen’s 1961 Cooper Formula Junior racing car; the rare “Astronomy” watch by Jacob & Co. But also works of art signed by Andy Warhol, Alex Israel and Richard Orlinski. Over the years, our partnership

with Unicef ​​it has always been focused on the common goal of helping vulnerable children – says Andrea Panconesi CEO of LuisaViaRoma – Last year’s global challenges have strengthened our commitment in this regard. We, as a company, must make people aware of the extent of these social problems, trying to generate a positive impact. I am honored to contribute to this collective effort to support this vital cause.

A part of LuisaViaRoma’s contribution will therefore also be used for the restoration of the Certosa di Capri, with the aim of preserving the local institution. Among the guests also Paolo Rozera, General Manager of Unicef ​​Italy and Tommaso Chiabra, Unicef ​​Fundraising Chairman. Chair of the event: Vanessa Hudgens, Heidi Klum, Natasha Poly, Jon Kortajarena, Cindy Bruna, Maria Bakalova, Frida Aasen, Lais Ribeiro, Karolina Kurkova and Emily Ratajkowski.


We are deeply grateful that this year LuisaViaRoma has chosen to be at our side again for this important event – says Paolo Rozera, General Director of Unicef ​​Italy – A year ago, at the 2020 Gala, we were in the middle of the pandemic and our goal was to protect all children from the effects of Covid-19. We have a year of hard work behind us to keep that promise, a year that has seen UNICEF more committed than ever to addressing the emergency through the Covax project, which aims to distribute 2 billion doses of vaccines in low- and middle-income countries. For this, I would like to thank Andrea Panconesi and all the people involved in this event for their valuable contribution in trying to create a better future for children.

July 27, 2021 | 15:29

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

