Luisito Communicates with Nicole Kidman and Carlos Slim at Fundación Telmex event

Luisito Communicates will be one of the influencers who will participate in Mexico Siglo XXI 2022, the meeting organized every year by the TELMEX Telcel Foundation for its interns.

The youtuber originally from Puebla will be part of a panel that will include other famous influencers and tiktokers. Luisito Comunica will share the forum with Brenda Deyanara, Juanpa Zurita and Sofía Niño de Rivera; all of them will share their experience with the thousands of fellows who will gather at the National Auditorium on September 2nd.

During his participation, the young Pueblan graduate of BUAP, who is also one of the main producers of YouTube content worldwide, will speak with the fellows about how he has managed to achieve his goals.

This meeting will also be attended by actress Nicole Kidman, winner of the Oscar in 2033; the engineer Carlos Slim Helú, among other personalities.

Who is Luisito Comunica?

Luis Arturo Villar Sudek was born on March 20, 1991 in the city of Puebla de Zaragoza. He’s 31 years old.

He studied Communication Science at the Meritorious Autonomous University of Puebla (BUAP). He started his career as a YouTuber in 2019.

He is currently a partner of the Fasfú Burguers and Deigo restaurants, a traditional Japanese restaurant; and Pillofón, a cell phone brand.

He is the author of the book Amazing Places, published by Alfaguara. He also has a textile business with El Rey Palomo, original designer clothes.

He ventured into dubbing by giving voice to Sonic in the Latin American version of the film.

Invited to MSXXI 2022

The TELMEX Foundation announced the Mexico XXI Century 2022 program.