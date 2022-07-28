Luisito Comunica’s girlfriend becomes the queen of hearts

The artistic makeup inspired by movie characters will never outgrow fashion Y Arianny Tenorio confirmed it with a look that made her the Queen of Hearts. And it is that the influencer, girlfriend of Luisito Comunica, surprised his fans with a cosplay that every pink lover will want.

Arianny He is used to sharing his day-to-day in his account Instagram, which accumulates 4.6 million followers. And on this occasion, he showed his community the “behind the scenes” of the session he did in Downtown Los Angeles, California, in collaboration with BurguerRock Media.

And although he cosplay is part of a project that he did not give many details about, but that he will soon reveal, the model Venezuelan was seen with a series of outfits that remind us of the trends of make-up Y fashion inspired by dolls At Last we tell you all about his look.



Ary Tenorio modeled her queen of hearts look in pink

“arisita”, named after her community, documented the process to become the Queen of Hearts. And she gave a taste of the makeup, hairstyle and nails, which had colorful details in pastel tones and, mainly, in pink.



And it is that brands such as Valentino had already predicted it, with its Pink PP collection by Pierpaolo Piccioli, or celebrities such as Anne Hathaway and Zendaya. The euphoria for the color pink returns to invade the world of fashion and it’s the perfect time to look like a Barbie girl.

With the kawaii aesthetic, the Luisito Comunica’s girlfriend modeled his make-up of doll eyes, which was made with shadows in pastel pink, fuchsia, purple and blue. If you are a fan of the trend “doll eyes”, you should know that the most important thing is to give the look a “tender” appearance and this effect is achieved by making the eye look round, that is, the opposite of the foxy eye.



Unlike the traditional character, the makeup of the cosplay of the Queen of Hearts of Ary Tenorio drew attention by changing the color from red to pink. And while it wasn’t an identical rendering, it did have inspired elements, like the iconic heart-shaped mouth. As for her hair, the Venezuelan wore a hairstyle with long pigtails and bangs.

To complete your look, Ary Tenorio She wore a white top with a sweetheart neckline. However, she on her account gave a taste of a second outfit for the session, where she used a ruffled dress and pastel pink gloves, as well as platform boots.

Ary Tenorio’s kawaii nails in her queen of hearts cosplay

Continuing with the theme, one of the elements that most moved the model It was the decoration of her nails. And it is that in recent years, the fashion of nail art has focused on implementing striking details, such as pompoms, glitter, diamonds and sparkling stones.

For the above, Ary Tenorio showed her manicure with details in shades of pink and fun applications, including candies, ice cream, stars and sweets. Undoubtedly, these types of designs are inspired by the Japanese kawaii aesthetic, which refers to the cute and adorable.



Do you feel like trying a new style? Doll’s eye and lip makeup Ary Tenorio It is one of the most flattering trends for all face types. You can adapt it to carry in a look daily or for a special occasion.

