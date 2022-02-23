Luka Doncic and humiliation for being overweight: “I finally understood that it requires discipline”

James 3 hours ago Sports Leave a comment 51 Views

NBA Mark Cuban talks about the controversy that surrounded the Slovenian in the preseason

Luka Doncic was teased for being overweight early in NBA preseason camp.
Reuters

Source link

About James

Check Also

Chelsea vs. Lille (2-0): Blues, with one foot in the 4th Champions League

Midtime Editorial London England / 02.22.2022 16:01:11 The set of Chelsea had no problem to …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved