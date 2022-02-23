Luka Doncic and humiliation for being overweight: “I finally understood that it requires discipline”

LUka Doncic came under fire during NBA preseason after he showed up to Dallas Mavericks camp overweight. The Slovenian also received ridicule from public opinion, which led him to feel “humiliated” and press the accelerator to change his physique.

Recently the owner of the team Mark Cuban spoke about the problem Doncic faced and the way he took some remarks: “I think he felt a little humiliated. He didn’t like being called his weight and other things, and he finally understood that a level of discipline is required”; he told The Morning Musers.

The player arrived at the preseason with 117 kilograms, being at least 13 kilos above what his record sheet marked in the NBA. For Cuban, Doncic’s motivation to get ready and increase his level came after the criticism he received.

“All athletes at his level go through that at some point, where things are easy and you’re always used to being the best and you’re always used to getting all the praise. So when something doesn’t go as expected, it makes you reconsider”; complement.

At the time, Doncic accepted that he relaxed and that led to physical problems. However, the player has made an effort to return to his normal weight. According to various reports, the Slovenian has already lost around 7 kilograms and hopes to continue improving in the second half of the season. This regular season he has averaged 27.5 points, in addition to nine assists and 9.2 rebounds per game.