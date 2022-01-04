Lukaku, a public apology arrives at Chelsea: “I’m sorry for what I caused”

Romelu’s public apology arrives Lukaku to all over the world Chelsea. The Belgian center forward spoke to the official channels of the London club, trying to run for cover after the media earthquake caused by the interview with Sky in recent days, where he sent love messages to Inter, also highlighting a certain repentance in having left the Nerazzurri for the blues: “I am sorry for the sorrow I have caused. You know the connection I have with this club, since my adolescence. I fully understand your disappointment and I know that it is now up to me to regain your trust and I will do my best to show my I work every day at the training ground and in the match. I apologize to the coach and I did it also to my teammates and the management, because I think it was not the best time and now I want to turn the page, look forward and start thinking about winning games to help the team perform at their best. ” After the clarification had with the management and with the coach Tuchel, the Belgian has been included again in the list for the next Chelsea match, in the derby against Tottenham scheduled for tomorrow and valid for the first leg of the Carabao Cup semifinals.

