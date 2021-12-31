Sports

Lukaku back to Inter? CdS: “It all depends on Chelsea. But there is a risk “

The latest interview with the Belgian center forward ignites rumors of the transfer market on the edge of fantasy football: an impossible scenario?

Nostalgia for Inter. Words of affection that are anything but trivial. The interview given by Romelu Lukaku a Sky Sports has sparked uncontrollable market rumors: is it possible that the Belgian striker could return to Milan only a few months after his transfer to Chelsea? Fantasy football, one might say. But, considering his statements and how things are going in London, the situation could really change in a matter of weeks. The Corriere dello Sport analyze this scenario.

It is understandable, perhaps, that Lukaku wishes to relive the same “magic”. But, in addition to taking responsibility for the choice made, it is also necessary to confront reality. That is, Chelsea invested 115 million to get him back, also guaranteeing him a salary of 15 million per season. Obviously, Inter are unable to buy him back. However, if it were actually offered to her on a free loan, with a large portion paid for, then the gates of the Pinetina would open wide. Possible? At the Nerazzurri he is called Fantacalcio. But if in London they were convinced that, continuing in this way, Lukaku’s price would plummet, making a permanent sale impossible or almost impossible, then another “carousel ride” in Milan could really be the ideal solution.“.

The risk, on the other hand, would be to break a toy that in this way turns perfectly or almost also because there is a different way of being on the field than when there was Big Rom, which with its characteristics it inevitably conditions the tactical approach. In this sense, the credit goes to Dzeko, or Lukaku’s replacement“.

December 31, 2021

