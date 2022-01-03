“Lukaku? Better that the champions are on the field”

The Tottenham coach speaks two days before the Carabao Cup match against Chelsea: “It will be a great emotion to return to Stamford Bridge”

Antonio Conte he is ready to take on his former team, but may not have the chance to find one of his former pupils. The technician of the Tottenham spoke at a press conference two days after the challenge of Carabao Cup against the Chelsea, from which he risks being still excluded Romelu Lukaku, as happened in the league against Liverpool: “He is a player from another team. It would be disrespectful to talk about him and also about Chelsea – the words of the former Inter coach -. For me it is more beautiful to play against a team than has all the players available and even for those who watch it is better that the champions are on the field “.

Lukaku, who under the guidance of Conte scored 64 goals in 95 appearances with the Nerazzurri shirt, was held in the stands in the big match of the Premier League against the Reds, following the interview in which he apologized to Inter for how he left the club last summer and where he said he hoped to return to Milan one day.

Conte, in any case, did not dwell too much on the subject, preferring to talk about the emotions of his return to the stadium of Blues, where he coached from 2016 to 2018: “For me it will be a great emotion to return to Stamford Bridge, the first time since I left Chelsea. Together we have done an important job and I must say thanks to this club, which gave me the chance to have my first experience in England. But now I’m the Tottenham manager and I want to give 100% to this club to improve the team. “

Regarding the risks of losing players due to Covid, Conte underlined how “being ready to find the right solution” is needed. “It is certainly not easy for a manager to change the plan he has in mind, especially when you play so often. You find yourself with players who are positive and you have to change everything …”.

The former Azzurri coach finally admitted “that to win you must first build and at the moment Chelsea are more ready, as they have shown by winning the Champions League. We have ample room for improvement to become a team that has high expectations of victory”.