Lukaku comes out in pieces, Chelsea forces him to public pillory: the video is mortifying

For Chelsea, Romelu Lukaku’s private apologies were not enough to close the unpleasant page of his recent interview. The Belgian now appears in a video.

TO Romelu Lukaku the apologies expressed privately to the technician were not enough Chelsea Tuchel and his teammates, to make up for the unexpected and unfortunate interview last weekend, with which he basically let the London club know that after a few months he was already fed up and never mind if the Blues had unstitched 115 million at Inter and gave him 12 million net a season. In the same chat with Sky, the Belgian forward also antagonized his current fans, explaining that he dreams of returning to Inter.

Such chaos that no, from Chelsea’s point of view it needed something else to go forward together and put – for now – a good stone on it. And so, after having knocked out Lukaku for Sunday’s match against Liverpool (a 2-2 pyrotechnic) and having received his private apologies in a match staged this morning in the presence of the plenipotentiary Marina Granovskaia, tonight the public pillory went on stage for the 28-year-old from Antwerp, who recorded a short apology video broadcast on the club’s official channels.

A contrite Lukaku therefore played the part of the lost sheep, who before returning to the fold must bow his head: “I’m sorry for the mess I caused. You know the connection I have with this club since my teens. I fully understand that you are angry, of course now it is up to me to regain your trust and I will do my best to show my commitment every day on the training ground and in the match, trying to make us win. I apologize to the coach and I also did it to my teammates and the management, because I think it wasn’t even the best time. Now I want to look ahead and make sure that we start winning games and that I play in the best possible way“.

Chelsea want an apology from Lukaku, today the summit: “He lit the fire, now he has to put it out”

After an initial shy smile, the video shows a Lukaku with his eyes veiled by a shadow: his words are clearly the price asked by Chelsea to reinstate him in the team on the eve of the League Cup semi-final against Tottenham. A rather mortifying scene for the impetuous driver of the Scudetta Inter. A few months have passed: it seems like a lifetime ago.