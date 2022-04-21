Lukaku decided between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

An old video of Romelu Lukaku has resurfaced. We see the Chelsea striker prefer Cristiano Ronaldo to Lionel Messi when asked who he prefers between the two.

In the video, the Belgian duo of Kevin De Bruyne and Lukaku are asked several questions with two options to choose from. When asked if they preferred Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi, Lukaku thought long and hard before choosing the current Manchester United striker.

Kevin De Bruyne, meanwhile, hasn’t been shy about lashing out at Messi. The resurfaced video can be seen below:

Romelu Lukaku shares some similarities with Cristiano Ronaldo. The Belgian is seen as a clinical striker, akin to the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. Lukaku was also part of the Manchester United squad for two seasons.

It’s also worth mentioning that both Lukaku and Ronaldo faced each other in Serie A for a few seasons. In the 2020-21 season, the Belgian striker lost to Ronaldo in the race for the Serie A top scorer rankings.

The Portuguese striker finished the competition with 29 goals to his name for Juventus, while Lukaku netted 24 times for Inter Milan.

Inter Milan, however, ended Juventus’ Serie A dominance by winning their 19th Scudetto.

