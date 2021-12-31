Lukaku: “I’ll be back to play for Inter.” But an apology to the Nerazzurri fans is a way to send a message to Chelsea

“I have Inter in my heart, I’ll come back to play there“. He says it Romelu Lukaku during a long interview that Sky Sport 24 broadcast today for the special ‘Inter, sorry if I call you love‘. The Belgian striker asks “sorry” to the Nerazzurri fans for the way he’s gone. But in reality the message is aimed at the Chelsea, where Lukaku has not been as comfortable as he hoped for some time. On 29 December he returned to play 90 minutes, which in Premier League – between injuries and differences with coach Thomas Tuchel – it hadn’t happened since last October 2nd. Total goals with the shirt of Blues to date they are just seven. This is why Lukaku has decided to speak to Inter and to Chelsea listen: a way to publicly emphasize his discontent.

“First I want to say a great excuse to the Inter fans because I think the way I left should have been be different – explains Lukaku – I had to talk to you first, because the things you have done for me, for my family, for my mother, for my son, are things that remain for me in life. I really hope deep in my heart to return to Inter, not at the end of my career, but at a level still good to hope for win more“. Sweet words, but that clash with the behavior of the Belgian player in recent months. And which are also denied by the statements made by his agent, Federico Pastorello, only in October: “Even that of playing in the real Madrid it’s his dream “.

Reality says that Lukaku’s first “dream”, to play for Chelsea, is not going as planned. The attacker himself admits it: “Physically I’m fine, but I’m not happy of the situation, this is normal. I think the coach has chosen to play with another form, I just have to not give up and continue to work and be a professional. I am not happy with the situation, but I am a worker and I must not give up ”.

Words to which his coach replied: “Lukaku’s interview I do not like and it doesn’t help us, because triggers rumors we didn’t need. You have to understand why he said these things and what’s behind it, but it’s very easy to take statements out of context and make headlines, ”Tuchel explained. “I am surprised also because I don’t see him unhappy here, on the contrary – adds the German coach – We will discuss it, but we will do it inside the locker room. If you are such an important player like Romelu, you are always in the spotlight: he should know what kind of reactions words like these provoke. All the more so in a time when you don’t win with continuity“.

Meanwhile, Lukaku’s apology didn’t even like her North Curve of Inter, which out of the Meazza stadium exhibited one banner eloquent: “It doesn’t matter who runs away with the rain, it counts who remains in the storm!!! Hello Romelu “. And the words spoken in a recent interview by the Nerazzurri sporting director reflect, Piero Ausilio: “If I would take back Lukaku? Yup, borrowed“. A joke. But evidently the rumors about the Belgian’s stomach ache had already reached Milan.