Lukaku is the protagonist of the new soccer game teaser

Just yesterday we unveiled all the details on the event dedicated to the reveal of the UFL gameplay, the highly anticipated football game that aims to unseat FIFA over the next few months. A few hours after the announcement, here comes a teaser dedicated to one of the official social channels UFL Ambassador.

The short video we are talking about confirms that Romelu Lukaku, the celebrated Belgian forward who currently has a contract with Chelsea Football Club, will be one of the main faces of the football title by Strikerz Inc. and could therefore be the protagonist of banners and other advertising material. In addition to revealing the identity of the new Ambassador, the teaser also allows us to observe for a few moments an in-engine sequence with the polygonal model of the player.

Before leaving you to the teaser trailer dedicated to the announcement, we remind you that it has been officially confirmed that the next one January 27, 2022 there will be a live event during which it will be possible to witness the gameplay of the game for the first time ever. At the moment, however, we do not know if the demonstration will take place live or if the gameplay shown will be part of a trailer.

Did you know that the new UFL points to photorealism?