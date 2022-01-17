“Lukaku? Just talk about him, this is a team sport”

The Belgian striker’s bad moment continues to hold ground in England: “We do everything to help him, as we constantly do for every other player”

Thomas Tuchel try to divert attention from Romelu Lukaku, who once again ended up at the center of criticism after his negative performance in the 1-0 defeat against Manchester City: “We do everything to help Romelu – said the coach of the Chelsea at a press conference on the eve of the match against Brighton -. I think it’s absolutely wrong to always ask about him, because it means focusing on just one player. He is a key player and we want him to be like that, but for me this is the wrong approach. “

The German manager then underlined how, in football, the performance of all eleven who come onto the pitch must be evaluated: “This is a team sport, not ten players in the service of one. This is not Chelsea and it is not football. Every single player is at the service of the team. This is the highest principle and it will never change. “

Lukaku has scored just 8 goals in 22 appearances this season with the Chelsea shirt: 5 in the Premier League, 2 in the Champions League and 1 in the FA Cup. The last goal dates back to last December 29 against Brighton.