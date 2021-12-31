Lukaku: ‘Never in Juve or Milan! I was bad for Conte, but with the renewal of the contract I would have stayed at Inter ‘| First page

Romelu Lukaku increases the dose. After yesterday’s anticipation (READ HERE), today Sky airs the rest of the interview with the Belgian Chelsea striker: “When Conte wrote to me that he wanted to leave, I was upset. Then Hakimi left too and there were rumors about the difficulties of the companies … But I knew that with Inzaghi there would have been a chance to win the Scudetto again, my brother has always spoken well of it to me. Tactically he is very well prepared and his teams play very well, he and his staff have been real men with me. Instead it bothered me that the executives didn’t even try to get me to renew my contract, in which case I would have stayed at 100%. But I didn’t go away for the money, it’s a challenge to go back to England where I didn’t win and couldn’t say no to a club I cheered for as a child. Although to be honest after Inter I imagined myself in a dream club like Bayern Munich, Barcelona or Real Madrid. Now I would like to play more, but I respect the manager’s choices. I’ll talk to Tuchel, we’re trying to find a game system where we can find each other. In the meantime, I have to keep working and wait for my chance. After the first year at Inter I turned down an offer from Manchester City, higher than that of Chelsea. I didn’t want to go away, it was not the time: first I wanted to do something beautiful “.

“Lautaro is the best teammate I’ve had, I would have given my life for him on the pitch. I miss him. Will you join me at Chelsea? No, stay in Milan and I’ll be back “.

“What if they called me Juve or Milan? Never! I was angry with my agent when he told me about Juve, in Italy there is only Inter for me and it always has been. I spoke to the bianconeri only when I still didn’t have an offer from Inter, then I waited for Zhang until the end. And I told Manchester United that I would say no even if Juve’s offer was higher than Inter’s. ”

“Eriksen’s illness on the pitch? It was a difficult moment, it really hurt me. The match against Denmark at the European Championship was the most difficult I have played in my career. I hope he can start his normal life again, it doesn’t matter if he still plays football or not. Christian doesn’t talk a lot, but he’s a golden man and he was very important to us. “

“My team-mates at Inter are brothers for life. I hope they win again, thanks to them I became the player I am today. In the last two years I have spent more time with them than with my family, some of them realized that by provoking me they made me mad and mad on the pitch. Especially Barella, he is the worst of all in this respect. But also Handanovic, Brozovic and Sensi. I always follow Inter and watch all the matches on TV, when Inter touches you, something different snaps into you. I always think of Milan, a city that I love like all of Italy. I have Inter in my heart, there I experienced the best moment of my career and there are the best fans in the world. ”