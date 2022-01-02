Lukaku not called up for Chelsea-Liverpool. Furious Tuchel even thinks about the sale- Corriere.it

from Sport editorial staff

The Belgian’s criticisms and the declarations of love for Inter did not go down to the London club and to the coach who, in the absence of a clarification and a retraction, could also get rid of the attacker

Romelu Lukaku has not been called up for today’s match, Sunday 2 January, at 17.30 between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge. As expected, his criticisms of Chelsea and his words of love for Inter in a recent interview at the end of the year with Sky, did not go down to the Blues and the coach Thomas Tuchel, described as furious for the team. exit of the former Nerazzurri striker.

Tuchel wants an apology As many English media reports in these hours, Chelsea were totally taken by surprise by Lukaku’s words. “The coach has chosen to play with another form, I just have to not give up and continue to work and be a professional – said the player among other things -. I’m not happy with the situation, but I’m a worker. But I really hope in the depths of my heart to return to Inter“. This is how an interview originally organized for the sole purpose of making “peace” with the Nerazzurri fans ended up causing an uproar, seriously questioning the Belgian’s future at Stamford Bridge. According to some rumors, in fact, Tuchel – as is evident, the number one target of Lukaku’s accusations – in addition to wanting to fine Lukaku in the absence of an apology, he would even be determined to immediately sell the Belgian if he did not accept to retract his words.

What happens now In London these are decisive hours. And while we wonder about the real reasons for Lukaku’s exit (that is, if there is already a club behind the operation and which one it is), Romelu’s love story with Chelsea which, he said in the summer, “Cheered since childhood” may already be winding down. The consequences would be enormous because one of the strongest strikers in the world would suddenly return to the market (but not that of the Premier, because it is to be excluded that Chelsea, already far behind in the standings, could reinforce some internal rivals) by changing the strategies of many clubs. Maybe, but at the moment it seems difficult, even for Inter.

The Lukaku case and Inter In these hours, the Nerazzurri supporters – who have not forgotten the modalities of the Belgian’s farewell in the summer – have expressed themselves clearly enough to say no to his return. However, it is clear that a club cannot get caught up in emotion and must move according to other criteria, economic and technical. The economic one is clear and Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio expressed it well in an interview with Sky in mid-December, answering the question: would Lukaku take back? “On loan, yes.” In short, free of charge, even if the stumbling block of the annual salary of 12 million would remain. Technically, it is another no less complex matter, because the insertion of the player in a perfect and close-knit machine and group at the moment could also cause rejection crises. As Lukaku’s troubles at Chelsea teach, it is not mathematical that bringing – or bringing back – a champion to a team already at the top and with oiled mechanisms is a move with guaranteed winning results. In short, the case remains open. And it is not certain that the only market trajectory is the London-Milan one.