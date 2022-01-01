Lukaku talks and displeases everyone a bit: Bargiggia’s harsh comment

The journalist of Radio 24, Giovanni Capuano, published a message on his official Twitter profile commenting on the recent utterances of Romelu Lukaku to Sky: “Suicidal interview of Lukaku who in one fell swoop manages to create problems for his club, Chelsea, and take a door in the face from former Inter fans. So suicidal as to appear sincere, because if there had been a calculation behind it, you wouldn’t have would be exposed like this “. Paolo Bargiggia’s reply is ready: “He will have been advised by that Phenomenon of his agent who a few weeks ago had opened the way for him with statements of the same tenor …”.

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku spoke to Sky like this: “First of all I want to say a big apology to the Inter fans because I think the way I left should have been different. I had to talk to you first, because the things you did for me, for mine. family, for my mother, for my son, these are things that remain for me in life. I really hope in the depths of my heart to return to Inter, not at the end of my career, but at a level still good to hope to win Moreover”.