Lukaku triggers the dominoes: super bomber at Juventus

Lukaku triggers a domination of the forwards: Juventus can take advantage of the choices of the former Inter, welcoming their goal

As often happens, the forwards will be the real protagonists of the transfer market. In the end it is the center forwards, with their goals, who make the difference. Making sure the right one definitely has great benefits.

Next summer we will see a real revolution, which will lead many bombers to change shirts. Above all, there is expectation to know what Erling’s new team will be Haaland. The Norwegian is destined to leave the Borussia Dortmund and according to the latest rumors, to land in Spain.

In Italy they are mainly Milan and Juventus to look for a center forward capable of guaranteeing many goals: at the Rossoneri home a lot will depend on the choices of Zlatan Ibrahimovic; for the bianconeri, however, there are no alternatives and after the farewell to Cristiano Ronaldo it is open hunting.

Juventus transfer market, Vlahovic dream: the situation

It is no secret, that the dream for the summer has the name of Dusan Vlahovic. The 2000 class does not stop scoring with the jersey of Fiorentina. The contract, which expires on 30 June 2023, will not be renewed and Rocco Commisso he is preparing to collect a considerable amount: he would like more than 70 million euros but it is obvious that he cannot pull too hard. The hope of the Viola is that the important offer from England will arrive but in the last few hours the scenarios may have changed. La Gazzetta dello Sport, on newsstands this morning, draws one following the words of Romelu Lukaku.

Words that push him away from Chelsea. A landing in black and white is to be excluded, as well as atInterhere is that the Tottenham by Antonio Conte could, therefore, really represent the right place.

“Romelu is a player from another team, you know the affection I have for him, but I am not talking about players from other teams even though I have a great deal of affection for him and he will always be there”, said the Italian coach yesterday, to SkySports , after the match against Watford.

It is clear that Lukaku could join the Spurs, with the farewell of Kane, that continues to please the Manchester City. With the former Inter da Conte, the chances of seeing Dusan Vlahovic in the black and white jersey they would certainly be taller. The Belgian center forward could therefore start a real domino forward