“Lukaku will return to Italy, Arthur will leave Juve. On Bernardeschi …”

Shepherd boy on Lukaku

“Romelu is the greatest player I have, but he is also the one I ‘caught’ the easiest … I had been the director of Conte’s transfer to Chelsea and Antonio, after winning the English championship on the first try, wanted Lukaku . At that time Romelu was playing at Everton: the first time we met in London almost by chance. I told him that, in my opinion, Conte would have been the ideal coach to help him make a further qualitative leap. Lukaku, on the other hand, chose Manchester United. A year later, when his relationship with his previous agent had expired, he called me from a new mobile number, so much so that at first I didn’t answer immediately. Romelu told me that everything I had told him the first time had come true and he wanted me as an agent.

Is it true that Lukaku was one step away from Juventus before moving to Milan? Yup. The deal with Inter had stalled because Zhang seemed unwilling to meet Manchester United’s demands. Juventus had an agreement with the English, who would have signed Dybala and Mandzukic in exchange for Lukaku. Romelu had already talked to Sarri and Cristiano Ronaldo. But later Dybala and Manchester United, probably both not too convinced, did not reach an agreement. While Marotta, Ausilio, Conte and I managed to convince Zhang to raise the offer. Without detracting from Lukaku’s team mates at Inter, I think that transfer has shifted the balance in Italy. Will we see Lukaku in Serie A sooner or later? Yes, because Romelu is in love with our country. But now let’s make Chelsea enjoy it. “

On Bernardeschi and Arthur

“We have a clear action plan for Bern’s future. We also evaluate the stay at Juventus, let’s not forget that Federico strongly wanted the bianconeri when he was at Fiorentina and he put his face on them in first person. For now there have been no contacts with Juve, we’ll see. Arthur was chosen for Sarri and let’s say that he has characteristics, even physical ones, that do not go well with Allegri’s football. In Turin they are happy with Arthur and how he restarted after the surgery, but keeping a player of this level on the bench is a shame. And then there is the World Cup: Tite, the coach of Brazil, told Arthur that he keeps his place, but as long as he plays. For January we do not exclude anything: Spain, but also Italy or England ”.