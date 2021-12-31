Lukaku with an open heart. Between the arrows at Tuchel and the future desire to embrace Inter again

The repentances of Romelu Lukaku, a few months after his farewell to Inter and his arrival at Chelsea. Repentance at least as regards the departure and the greeting soft to the Nerazzurri after two years of joys and successes, as admitted by Big Rom himself in the interview with Sky which will be staged this afternoon in full form: “What happened didn’t have to happen that way. The way I left Inter, how I communicated it to the fans, this bothered me. “

After the apology, however, here are also the jabs to the Blues coach Tomas Tuchel and the possible future turning point: “The coach has chosen to play with another module, I just have to not give up and continue to work and be a professional. I am not happy with the situation, but I am a worker and I must not give up ”, confessed the Belgian, not hiding his disappointment. So the future opening to Inter which is coupled with what Ausilio said a few days ago (“I’ll take him back, yes, but on loan”): “I really hope with all my heart to be able to return to Inter one day and not at the end of my career. I would like to return when I am still at high levels to try to win even more with the Nerazzurri shirt. I am in love with Italy “.