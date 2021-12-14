“Lukashenko is resisting only with repression, it is not the future of Belarus”

JOHN MACDOUGALL via Getty Images Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya looks on as she addresses supporters during a rally in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin on November 9, 2021. – Tikhanovskaya is on a three-day visit to Germany, during which will meet with German chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz , she said during the rally. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP) (Photo by JOHN MACDOUGALL / AFP via Getty Images)

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya’s goal was not to become the spokesperson for the awakening of democracy in Belarus. He had never imagined a career in politics, much less living a life in exile. Daughter of a truck driver and mother of two children, before becoming the leader of the opposition to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, she was an English teacher. An unlikely series of events prompted her to rise to the challenge of the 2020 presidential elections. Initially, it was her husband, Sergei Tikhanovsky, who ran against Lukashenko. Running for the sixth consecutive election, the Belarusian leader found himself having to deal, for the first time, with political opposition. In the months leading up to the elections, he thus prevented his candidacy. Tikhanovsky was arrested and sentenced to 18 years in prison on 14 December. It was then that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya decided to take her place. Many people took sides in his favor, taking to the streets and adopting the white and red flag of 1918, today considered the symbol of the opponents. On election night, August 9, 2020, Tikhanovskaya’s victory was certain but with 80% of the votes, Lukashenko once again declared himself the winner. Screaming at the fraud, citizens started demonstrating but the protests were quelled by the police with grenades, beatings and hundreds of arrests. Svetlana Tikhanovskaja, on the other hand, was forced into exile and has lived in Lithuania ever since. All ‘Huffpost, the leader of the Belarusian opposition tells how her life has changed and the struggle that continues beyond the Belarusian borders.

How have you been carrying out your opposition policy to Lukashenko since Lithuania?

We collaborate with dozens of various political and civic organizations acting in one common strategy and unite both the people who are in Belarus and those who have been forced to leave the country, but they continue to struggle. We managed not only to keep the attention of the whole world but also to increase external assistance. We created an international coalition to counter the dictatorship and for remember that democracy is, first of all, citizens’ rights and equality ahead the law, responsibility and contribution to a common cause. We have managed to bring many people and organizations together through the creation of the “Movement of workers “,” Victory Plan “and the” Solidarity Platform “.

Despite the failure of European countries to recognize the election results, Lukashenko continues to act in a climate of terror, imprisoning opponents and stopping any attempt at rebellion. What is the most effective tool to stop it?

The constant repression shows that Lukashenko knows he has lost. He is afraid to end the repression because he understands that the people have not reconciled. Only with fear and constant repression keeps power. It is in a impasse. The most effective way to stop it is through internal pressure in the form of nonviolent resistance and effective external pressure that blocks the reception of resources for him. Resources he needs to pay for the services of beating bandits and torture people. Lukashenko does not have a project for the future of Belarus, everyone knows that sooner or later it will go away. IS unavoidable. We need to make sure that the new elections take place as soon as possible and lead to resolution of the crisis.

In relation to the crisis, you attended a conference in Vienna. What was the result? Has it come to something?

The Vienna conference was the first time that the major international powers they met specifically to discuss the situation and approaches to solve it. IS a first step. Other commitments will come and probably will be different in the formats, places and composition of the participants. But the process was been started. Furthermore, the conference came at the height of the border crisis between Belarus and the EU. IS was an occasion to reaffirm the firm position of the EU: the political crisis in Belarus it must be resolved effectively and completely. This means early, free and fair presidential elections under international observation.

Why has Lukashenko unleashed and is continuing the migration crisis on the border with Poland?

Because he wants to take revenge for the West’s support for the Belarusian people. Plus, he needs money – he collects several thousand euros from each migrant – for services that help them illegally cross the border. He also wants a kind of recognition: when, for example, someone calls him and convinces him to save people who die at the border. He is trying to blackmail the West but i European countries have acted with confidence and prevented a massive illegal entry of migrants into the EU. It is an example that if we act firmly and collectively, blackmail can be resisted.

Is the European Union doing enough?

We see that it is still not enough. It will be enough when the regime feels it can no longer maintain the current situation and will begin negotiations to call new fair elections. After the new ones elections, all sanctions will be lifted. After all, they were introduced why there are massive repressions and human rights violations in the country. Of course, the Belarusians themselves have to act in their country. ORwe are faced with the fact that the authorities do not respect and take into account the opinion of citizens. We expect from the EU a single and coherent policy based on European values.

What is Putin’s role in this crisis?

Putin knows that this time Lukashenko has absolutely lost the elections but he still decided to support him. Qhis is deplorable. Support for the dictator in such a situation it is perceived by Belarusians as supporting torture, rape andhomocide. When state reporters came to a rally calling for an end to the violence and refused to serve the regime, Putin sent a plane of his Russian propagandists who they started working on Belarusian TV instead of Belarusians. And again, Moscow justified and supported Lukashenko’s lies during the hijacking of the Ryanair plane and, at least morally, supported the organization of the migrant crisis. If first the Belarusian people he was quite friendly towards Russia, now that’s not the case anymore. By continuing this policy, Putin runs the risk of permanent and catastrophic ruin relations with the Belarusian people.

What prospects and goals do you have for the future?

We are consistent in our work, our goals have remained the same. We want three things: stop the repression, release all political prisoners and keep new ones free elections. This will eliminate the cause of the political crisis and the country will be able to to move on.