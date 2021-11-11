Lukashenko threatens to stop gas transit to the EU – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – MOSCOW, NOV 11 – Aleksandr Lukashenko has threatened to interrupt the transit of gas to Europe through the Yamal-Europe pipeline if the EU extends the sanctions. “We supply heat to Europe, and what’s more, they threaten to close the border. What if we cut off the supply of natural gas?” said the Belarusian president.



“We certainly do not let ourselves be intimidated by Lukashenko’s threats”, the distant reply of the EU Commissioner for the Economy, Paolo Gentiloni. “When we talk about the EU’s strategic autonomy in the energy field – he said at a press conference – it will be fundamental in the medium term; in the short term, of course, we must work to make the most of existing relations, with North Africa, with Norway, with Russia “, he stressed.



The Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya also intervened on the threat to block the transit of gas to Europe, according to whom Lukashenko is ‘bluffing’ and that such a decision would be “more damage for Belarus than for Belarus. European Union”. (HANDLE).

