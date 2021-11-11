Lukashenko’s weapon against the EU: “What if we cut off the gas?”

Aleksandr Lukashenko threatened to interrupt the transit of gas to Europe through the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline if the EU expands sanctions: TASS reports, in turn citing the Belarusian agency Belta. “We supply heat to Europe, and what’s more, they threaten to close the border. What if we cut off the natural gas supply there? ” Lukashenko said.

Belarus “will not forgive” the European Union for introducing new sanctions against Minsk under the pretext of the migrant crisis, said the Belarusian dictator, addressing the Belarusian Prime Minister, Roman Golovchenko directly.

Brussels is considering introducing the so-called fifth package of sanctions against Minsk, against the backdrop of the aggravation of the migrant crisis on the Belarusian border with Poland and Lithuania. “Autonomy in the energy field

in the medium term it will be fundamental and in the short term we must certainly work to make the best use of existing relations with both North Africa, Norway and Russia, we certainly do not let ourselves be intimidated by Lukashenko’s threats “said the European Commissioner at the ‘Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, in the presentation of the Commission’s autumn economic forecasts.

The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting today on the situation of migrants on the border between Poland and Belarus.

Lukashenko has instructed the Ministry of Defense, the State Security Agency (KGB) and the border guards to trace the movement of NATO troops and the Armed Forces of Poland. The Belarusian president underlined how in the last few days 15,000 soldiers, with tanks, armored vehicles, airplanes and helicopters have approached the Polish-Belarusian border, “with insolence and without warning anyone”.