World

Lukashenko’s weapon against the EU: “What if we cut off the gas?”

Photo of James Reno James Reno11 hours ago
0 22 1 minute read

Aleksandr Lukashenko threatened to interrupt the transit of gas to Europe through the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline if the EU expands sanctions: TASS reports, in turn citing the Belarusian agency Belta. “We supply heat to Europe, and what’s more, they threaten to close the border. What if we cut off the natural gas supply there? ” Lukashenko said.

Belarus “will not forgive” the European Union for introducing new sanctions against Minsk under the pretext of the migrant crisis, said the Belarusian dictator, addressing the Belarusian Prime Minister, Roman Golovchenko directly.

Brussels is considering introducing the so-called fifth package of sanctions against Minsk, against the backdrop of the aggravation of the migrant crisis on the Belarusian border with Poland and Lithuania. “Autonomy in the energy field
in the medium term it will be fundamental and in the short term we must certainly work to make the best use of existing relations with both North Africa, Norway and Russia, we certainly do not let ourselves be intimidated by Lukashenko’s threats “said the European Commissioner at the ‘Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, in the presentation of the Commission’s autumn economic forecasts.

The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting today on the situation of migrants on the border between Poland and Belarus.

Lukashenko has instructed the Ministry of Defense, the State Security Agency (KGB) and the border guards to trace the movement of NATO troops and the Armed Forces of Poland. The Belarusian president underlined how in the last few days 15,000 soldiers, with tanks, armored vehicles, airplanes and helicopters have approached the Polish-Belarusian border, “with insolence and without warning anyone”.

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno11 hours ago
0 22 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Norway: threatens passers-by with knife, killed by police – Europe

2 days ago

A 71-year-old man falls ill and is saved by his two dogs: one watches over him, the other raises the alarm

1 week ago

“The package will be delivered in 9 months”: the video that embarrasses Amazon

1 week ago

Austria: ‘lockdown’ for no vax due to vaccination boom

3 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button