Luke Evans announces new album, “A song for you”, and duet with Nicole Kidman – Music

The first advance, entitled “Horizons Blue” and now available on digital platforms, was written by Evans during his stay in Florida (USA) in the midst of a pandemic and constitutes his baptism as a writer, the BMG record company reported this Thursday.

In total there are two songs co-written with the British singer and songwriter Amy Wadge in a selection of 14 songs, including the versions “Bridge over troubled water” or “My way”, and all with the support of the Prague Philharmonic Orchestra and the Treorchy Male Choir.

The album takes its name from one of the cuts, “A song for you”, which was written by Leon Russell and made popular by Donny Hathaway in 1971, which has been covered by Elton John, Ray Charles and Willie Nelson, among others.

The album includes two duets, “Come what may”, with the British Charlotte Church, and “Say something”, with Nicole Kidman, who was her co-star in the recent Amazon television series “Nine Perfect Strangers”.