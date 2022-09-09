Luke Evans confirms release of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ prequel series

Once upon a time, Luke Evans in the world of Disney remakes. Already starring in the live action film of Pinocchioavailable since Thursday on Disney+, the actor confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that a prequel series of the Beauty and the Beast will see the light of day. The project had already started production, before being abruptly suspended indefinitely at the beginning of the year, due to conflicting schedules.

A series focused on Gaston and LeFou

The lovers of the enchanted universe were worried to see the series completely canceled. But the two main actors Luke Evans and Josh Gad, who play Gaston and LeFou, championed the project. “For now, everything is on hold. We really want the program to be the best possible and if for that we have to wait to refine certain details, we will do it because it is a very important legacy”, explains Luke Evans. He continues, reassuringly: “We want to honor these characters with the best story possible. It’s just suspended, but the series will come out. We are very excited so it will happen in the near future. »

The two actors claim to be very close and very often talk to each other about the nascent project. The prequel will therefore focus on the relationship between their two characters: the detestable Gaston who courts Belle relentlessly and his admirer LeFou. The viewer will therefore be able to learn more about their meeting and their adventures just before Gaston begins his quest to marry Belle, embodied in the first film by Emma Watson.