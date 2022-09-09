Entertainment

Luke Evans confirms release of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ prequel series

Photo of James James45 mins ago
0 30 1 minute read

Once upon a time, Luke Evans in the world of Disney remakes. Already starring in the live action film of Pinocchioavailable since Thursday on Disney+, the actor confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that a prequel series of the Beauty and the Beast will see the light of day. The project had already started production, before being abruptly suspended indefinitely at the beginning of the year, due to conflicting schedules.

A series focused on Gaston and LeFou

The lovers of the enchanted universe were worried to see the series completely canceled. But the two main actors Luke Evans and Josh Gad, who play Gaston and LeFou, championed the project. “For now, everything is on hold. We really want the program to be the best possible and if for that we have to wait to refine certain details, we will do it because it is a very important legacy”, explains Luke Evans. He continues, reassuringly: “We want to honor these characters with the best story possible. It’s just suspended, but the series will come out. We are very excited so it will happen in the near future. »

Instagram happy

This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

The two actors claim to be very close and very often talk to each other about the nascent project. The prequel will therefore focus on the relationship between their two characters: the detestable Gaston who courts Belle relentlessly and his admirer LeFou. The viewer will therefore be able to learn more about their meeting and their adventures just before Gaston begins his quest to marry Belle, embodied in the first film by Emma Watson.

Instagram happy

This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James45 mins ago
0 30 1 minute read

Related Articles

Messi and Neymar take a stray bullet bearing Hazard’s seal

26 seconds ago

Brie Larson and her revealing documentary for Disney +: “I spent years hiding things about myself that I was ashamed of”

10 mins ago

a low-calorie diet like no other!

11 mins ago

Cristiano Ronaldo’s moving message in tribute to the Queen

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button