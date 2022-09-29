Luke Evans prepares the release of his second album ‘A song for you’

British actor and singer Luke Evansknown for his roles in Beauty and the Beast (2017) or hobbit (2013), announced this Thursday the publication on November 4 of his second album, a song for youwhich will include a collaboration with fellow Australian-American actress Nicole Kidman.

The first advance, titled “Horizons blue” and now available on digital platforms, it was written by Evans during his stay in Florida (USA) in the midst of a pandemic and constitutes his baptism as a writer, reported the record company BMG.

In total there are two songs co-written with the British singer and songwriter Amy Wadge in a selection of 14 songs, among them the versions “Bridge over troubled water” either “my way”and all with the support of the Prague Philharmonic Orchestra and the Treorchy Male Choir.





The album takes the name of one of the cuts, “A song for you”which was written by Leon Russell and what popularized Donny Hathaway in 1971, which has been versioned among others by Elton John, Ray Charles Y willie nelson.

The album includes two duets, “Eat what may”along with the British charlotte churchY “Say something”with Nicole Kidmanwho was his co-star in the recent television series Nine Perfect Strangers from Amazon.

