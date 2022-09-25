Luke Evans returns to music in a duet with Nicole Kidman

After the success of his debut in 2019, “At Last”, the actor, singer and songwriter Luke Evans returns to the music scene with his new album “A Song For You”, which goes on sale on November 4 through from BMG.

The first advance of the album is the irresistible theme of “Horizons Blue”, a theme written by the actor himself, who has starred in outstanding blockbuster productions such as “Fast and Furious”, “The Hobbit,” in collaboration with renowned songwriter Amy Wadge (Ed Sheeran, Jessie Ware). This song is accompanied by its respective official video clip, where it reflects the essence of the lyrics focused on hope wrapped in a simple acoustic guitar and the kindness of the strings.

“I wrote it in Florida, during the quarantine, while the sun was rising over the Atlantic. He was sitting on the beach and the horizon was as blue as the sea. You couldn’t see the difference between the two. Then three hours later I zoomed in with Amy at Pontypridd and we finished a demo in two hours. That’s really amazing to me because I’ve never written before. I knew I could do it, I just needed to be guided. And who better to do it than Amy Wadge? ”, Actor Luke Evans commented with the release of his new album.

“A Song For You” takes its title from the Donny Hathaway song that is one of Evans’s lifelong favorites and opens the 14-song selection. All of them are performed in his transcendent tenor, with the orchestral support of the Prague Philharmonic Orchestra, and with the glorious vocal support of the world famous Treorchy Men’s Choir.

What is the sound offer of Luke Evans?

The foundations of the album are four songs that speak both to his talent and to the respect his colleagues have for him: the two songs he has written with Amy Wadge, and two stellar duets, with Nicole Kidman on “Say Something” and with Charlotte Church on “Come WhatMay”.

His collaboration with Nicole Kidman came after the actors met while filming the Hulu miniseries “Nine Perfect Strangers” in Australia.. They spent five months working together, and bonded, along with Kidman’s husband, Keith Urban, in their shared love of music.

As for the duet with Charlotte Church on the song “Come What May”, from “Moulin Rouge!”, Luke has known the singer since he was 10 years old, and they shared a voice teacher at the beginning of their respective careers.

The Welshman is in high demand as an actor, both in the UK and internationally. From the cinematic thriller to the prestigious television drama, from the classic animation of the big screen to the police procedures of the small screen, from the action to the comedy and the thriller in films such as “The Hobbit”, “The Alienist”, “Fast and Furious 6”, “Dracula Untold” and “Beauty and the Beast”.

“I feel really lucky as a singer, my first love, to do it again,” concludes Evans, “and to sing these magical songs on an album that I will have for the rest of my life. I want everyone else to share in that joy as well,” the actor added.

These are the new songs of “A Song For You” by Luke Evans

1. A Song For You

2. You Raise Me Up

3. Horizons Blue

4. Bridge Over Troubled Water

5. Say Something (featuring Nicole Kidman)

6. My Way

7.Over the Rainbow

8. Calon Lan

9. I Can’t Make You Love Me

10. Come What May (featuring Charlotte Church)

11. Busy Breaking Yours

12. Everybody Hurts

13.Last Christmas

14. Silent Night

