Lula and Bolsonaro burn the last cartridges on the eve of the presidential election in Brazil

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Jair Bolsonaro burn their last cartridges this Saturday in Sao Paulo, the largest city in Brazil, before measuring their forces on Sunday in the first round of the presidential elections.

Leading in the polls, the former president Lula, 76 years oldsummoned his followers in the morning for a march on the emblematic Paulista avenue, scene of the great demonstrations in the megalopolis.

About five kilometers from there, and practically at the same moment, Bolsonaro, 67 years oldwill leave at the head of a motorcycle entourage that will take him to a rally in Ibirapuera Park, the green lung of São Paulo.

The far-right president has toured several cities in the country on two wheels with his followers, including in Guaranhuns, in Pernambuco (northeast), where Lula grew up before moving with his family to Sao Paulo to escape poverty.

But his campaign team expects a noisy demonstration on Saturday to give a last push to the former Army captain, who is likely to avoid a defeat against his rival as the polls predict, even from the first round.

Bolsonaro will then go to Santa Catarina, in the southeast, for a final act that ends a month and a half of campaign.

Radio and television advertisements are prohibited from Thursday, but in-person events and distribution of election material will be allowed through Saturday night.

The polarized campaign has generated an increase in security measures: candidates constantly wear bulletproof vests and the stages of the rallies are surrounded by security barriers to prevent the crowd from getting too close, four years after Bolsonaro was stabbed in the middle of street during the campaign.

– Last “tense” hours –

The publication of the latest survey by the Datafolha Institute, a benchmark in Brazil, is also expected on Saturday.

That pollster placed Lula in front on Thursday with a wide advantage of 14 points over Bolsonaro, 48% to 34%.

To obtain a third term from Sunday, the former president (2003-2010) must gather at least 50% of the valid votes (without nulls or blanks).

In Thursday’s poll, Lula appeared with precisely 50% of those votes. The margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points, which creates uncertainty about the possibility of a ballot, scheduled for October 30.

Anticipating a first-round victory, his Workers’ Party got permission to gather supporters on Paulista Avenue on Sunday night to celebrate.

The last hours of the campaign “will be very tense, everyone will observe the smallest details that could move the needle to one side or the other,” Jairo Nicolau, a political scientist at the Getulio Vargas Foundation, tells AFP.

– Fears after the result –

That tension was palpable on Thursday, in the last television debate on the TV Globo network, the most watched in the country.

Lula and Bolsonaro exchanged harsh personal attacks, accusing each other of being liars and corrupt.

The head of state called the former president a “traitor to the country.” Lula replied: “On October 2, the people are going to send you home.”

But the transfer of power could be difficult in the event of a victory for the leftist candidate, with 63 days until the investiture, on January 1.

On Friday, Lula said in a press conference that he was afraid that Bolsonaro would try to “create some tumult during the transition.”

Last week, the head of state, who has repeatedly questioned the electronic ballot box system in Brazil without evidence, stated that it would be “abnormal” if he did not obtain at least 60% of the votes in the first round.

Brazil’s 156 million voters will also elect the lower house of congress, a third of the senate, and the governors and legislative assemblies of the 27 states on Sunday.

Polling stations open at 8:00 a.m. and close at 5:00 p.m. local time (11:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. GMT), and the results are expected on the same day.