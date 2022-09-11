Lula continues as favorite, but Bolsonaro reduces difference in new poll

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva continues as the main favorite for the presidential elections on October 2, but now with an advantage of eleven percentage points over the current president, Jair Bolsonaro, who reduced the difference in a new poll released this Friday.

According to the Datafolha Institute, Lula remained with 45% of the voting intentions that he had registered in the previous poll on September 1, while Bolsonaro went from 32% to 34%.

The distance between Lula and Bolsonaro is the smallest since the polls began, which put the former trade unionist in front with a 21-point advantage.

The new poll by the demographic institute is also the first after the events last Wednesday on the occasion of the bicentennial of independence and which ended up becoming demonstrations of support for the leader of the extreme right, who is seeking re-election for a second term and used them to proselytizing

Behind Lula and Bolsonaro are Labor Party member Ciro Gomes, the third most voted candidate in 2018, who dropped from 9% to 7% of voting intentions, and Senator Simone Tebet, of the Brazilian Democratic Movement (MDB), the most traditional center-right party in the country, which remained with 5%.

For the survey, carried out at the request of the Globo channel and the Folha de Sao Paulo newspaper and registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), 2,676 people were interviewed between September 8 and 9 in 191 municipalities. The margin of error is two percentage points for more or less.