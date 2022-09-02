Lula continues to lead in new poll but advantage over Bolsonaro falls again

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva remains the top favorite to win in the presidential elections on October 2 in Brazil, but his advantage over the current president, Jair Bolsonaro, fell again and is now only 13 points, according to a survey. released this Thursday.

According to the survey released by the DataFolha firm, the advantage of the socialist leader over the far-right leader, which was 18 points in mid-July and fell to 15 points in mid-August, was reduced to 13 points in the survey conducted this week.

According to the most reputable pollster in Brazil, the intention to vote for the former president (2003-2010) and leader of the leftist Workers’ Party fell from 47% in mid-August to 45% at the end of August.

For its part, that of the current head of state, who leads the Brazilian far right and aspires to a new four-year term, remained stable at 32% in the last two weeks.

In addition, the favoritism of the candidates who are trying to break the historical polarization of the current Brazilian elections has increased in the last two weeks, which, according to Datafolha, reduced the possibility that Lula will be elected on October 2 without the need for a second election. return, for which it would need to obtain more than half of the valid votes.

According to the new survey, the voting intention of former minister Ciro Gomes, candidate for the Brazilian Labor Party (PDT) and the third most voted in the last two presidential elections, rose from 7% in mid-August to 9% in end of the month.

Similarly, the intention to vote for Senator Simone Tebet, backed by three major centrist parties, jumped from 2% to 5% in the last two weeks.

Three other candidates who in the latest polls did not score well now appeared with 1% of voting intentions: Senator Soraya Thronicke, a candidate for the right-wing Union Brazil party; Pablo Marçal, candidate for the centrist Pros, and businessman Felipe D’Ávila, from the liberal Novo party.

In all the previous polls, Lula had an intention to vote higher than the sum of all his rivals, which would guarantee him the election without the need for a second round, but in the new poll the favoritism of the socialist leader fell to 45% and the added of the other candidates it reached 49%.

According to Datafolha, in the event of a possible second round, scheduled for October 30, Lula would beat Bolsonaro with 53% of the votes compared to 38% for the current president. That advantage, now 15 points, was also reduced, since until two weeks ago it was 17 points.

The new poll is the first carried out by Datafolha after the official start of the electoral campaigns, the release of the first advertisements on radio and television, the showing of interviews with all the candidates in the main media outlets in the country and the heated television debate that the candidates staged last Sunday.

The poll was conducted between August 30 and September 1, interviewed 5,734 voters in 285 municipalities and has a margin of error of two percentage points.

Datafolha’s survey reflects practically the same results as those of other polling companies. According to the survey released last Monday by the firm Ipec, Lula’s advantage (44%) over Bolsonaro (32%) is 12 percentage points.