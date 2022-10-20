Lula is ironic about Neymar’s support for Bolsonaro: “I’m not angry, he’s afraid of me”.

PARIS, Oct. 19 (Benin News) –

The Workers’ Party (PT) candidate for the presidency of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, has joked about the support given to the current president and candidate of the country, Jair Bolsonaro, by the Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr, assuring that’ he is “afraid” because the current Brazilian president has erased an income tax debt from him.

In an interview with the Brazilian podcast “Flow”, Lula da Silva assured that he was not angry because the sportsman openly showed his support for his opponent during the Brazilian elections, even if he laughed when. he claimed that Jair Bolsonaro (PL) had agreed with Neymar’s father to erase a debt he had outstanding with Brazilian public coffers, as reported by ‘O Globo’.

” I’m not angry. Neymar has the right to choose whoever he wants as president. I think he is afraid that if I win the election he will know that Bolsonaro has written off his income tax debt. I think that’s why he’s afraid of me. It is obvious that Bolsonaro made an agreement with his father, ”explained the former president.

In the footage, the presidential candidate also mentioned the process the footballer is facing for corruption in Spain, where he has unpaid debts to the public treasury which amount to almost 35 million euros.

During the first round of the Brazilian elections, Neymar posted a video thanking Jair Bolsonaro for visiting the Neymar Jr Institute in the city of Santos. The next day, he posted another video in which he is seen dancing to a campaign song by Brazil’s current president.

The text reads: “Vote, vote and confirm, 22 is Bolsonaro”, in reference to the number assigned to the current Brazilian president as a candidate in the electronic ballot box.