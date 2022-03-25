Lula maintains advantage for elections and Bolsonaro gains momentum, according to poll

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva would win the October presidential elections in Brazil with 43% of the vote, but his advantage over President Jair Bolsonaro has been slightly reduced, whose intention to vote rose to 26%, according to a published survey. this Thursday.

The survey carried out by the Datafolha institute shows a smaller advantage of the former union leader over the far-right leader compared to the survey published last December, although both are not directly comparable since there were changes in the list of candidates.

In the previous survey, the intention to vote for the leader of the leftist Workers’ Party (PT) ranged between 47 and 48% depending on the scenario, while that of Bolsonaro, who aspires to re-election, was between 21 and 22. %.

The new Datafolha poll, which heard 2,556 voters between Tuesday and Wednesday of this week in 181 cities in the country and has a margin of error of two percentage points, shows that the country remains polarized between the far-right leader and the leftist unless seven months before the presidential elections.

It also reflects that none of the central candidates, who are trying to build a third way, is viable.

Virtually equal (between 8 and 6%) are former magistrate Sergio Moro, who sent Lula to prison, was a minister in the current government and was at odds with the leader of the extreme right, and Ciro Gomes, leader of the Democratic Labor Party ( PDT) and that was the third most voted in the 2018 presidential elections.

Behind is a platoon of opponents who do not exceed 5% of voting intentions, including the governor of Sao Paulo, the largest electoral college in the country, Joao Doria, of the Brazilian Social Democracy Party (PSDB).

Lula, who was the favorite in the polls for the 2018 presidential elections, could not contest the last elections because he had been convicted in two corruption trials by second-instance judges and was in jail.

The socialist leader was enabled to contest this year’s presidential elections after the Supreme Court annulled the two sentences that had been imposed on him for considering that the then judge Sergio Moro, responsible for the processes and with forum in the city of Curitiba, did not had jurisdiction to judge the former head of state and that the cases had to be handled by a magistrate from Brasilia.