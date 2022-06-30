Lula promises to guarantee the social welfare of Brazilians | News

Brazilian presidential candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva declared Wednesday that, as part of his government plan, he will work to create a social welfare state that allows the country to rid itself of unemployment, inflation and hunger.

“For me it is an obsession to overcome unemployment. Reducing inflation is an obsession. Making people have food is an obsession. Those who are hungry cannot wait, ”she sentenced.

He added that his future government only wants to give opportunities to those who do not have them, “to create a social welfare state in which people work, people live, people eat, people live in peace.”

The former Brazilian president alluded to food management in the country, considering that the current lack is due to “bad management, it is irresponsible.”

As part of his arguments, he referred that “Brazil is the third largest food producer in the world, the first producer of animal protein on the planet, and therefore it makes no sense that people do not have something to eat.”

The leader of the Workers’ Party (PT) will also resume guidelines from his previous mandate as the stimulus for access to the University, which at that time allowed the entry of five million young people to higher education classrooms.

Education, health, sanitation and the possibility for workers to buy what they produce are other points in the government plan of Lula da Silva and his team.

In addition, he declared that he wants to see spaces in the neighborhoods “of leisure for children, sports practice area for the people.”

The well-known candidate lamented the losses caused by the mismanagement of current President Jair Bolsonaro, which weakened the country’s main spheres of public service.

Regarding his expectations for the elections to be held in October, he declared that “unfortunately, a part of society believed in 2018” in Bolsonaro’s proposals, but that now, in his opinion, “society is going to get rid of that lie and restore truth, peace and love, instead of hate.”

So far, the polls indicate Lula as the preferred candidate to win the elections despite Jair Bolsonaro’s attempts to discredit his campaign and fulfill promises that he set aside during his term.