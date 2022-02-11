Lulù Selassié unmasks him in front of everyone, he is playing a double game [VIDEO]

In a moment of chat between women, Lulù Selassié admits everything and finally explains what the truth is. Fall all masks

Inside the house of the VIP GF tensions increase more and more. The final is approaching inexorably but the editorial staff, in order to try to animate the dynamics that are now repetitive, continue to propose new arrivals. Not everyone, however, likes them. Lulu Selassiéwho is not experiencing easy times without his Manuel Bortuzzo, has in fact noticed a not insignificant detail.

In a moment of relaxation with Manila Nazzaro and Nathaly Caldonazzo, in fact, the princess let herself go to araccount that would put one of the two arrivals in a very bad light. If all were true, he would have already played all his cards and his stay in the house of the GF VIP it won’t be easy at all.

Lulù Selassié says it all, Gianluca is in crisis

The two newcomers of this very long edition of the GF VIP are Gianluca Costantino and Antonio Medugno. The first is a personal trainer from Naples, who is also an underwear testimonial. Furthermore, Gianluca is one of Alessandro Basciano’s best friends, another competitor of the GF VIP. Antonio Medugno, on the other hand, is a young Neapolitan who is a professional TikToker: his profile has in fact 3.3 million subscribers.

The last two in the house have only been at home for ten days, but they are already busting all the plans. In the last few hours, Lulù Selassiè had particular criticism of Gianluca Costantino, Basciano’s friend. It seems in fact that the princess she was going out into the courtyard accompanied by someone, which is not specified. Close to them were Gianluca and Soleil. Lulu’s companion, wading over the couple, told her: “Stay close to me because Gianluca told me that every time he is with Soleil he told me not to disturb him … as if he were looking for the story with the Sun“.

GIANLUCA TOLD SOMEONE THAT WHEN HE IS WITH SOLEIL HE SHOULD NOT DISTURB SEARCH, THEN TOLD LULU ‘THAT WHEN HE GOES OUT HE WANTS TO GET TO KNOW JESSICA, BUT WHAT A MAN IS #GFvip pic.twitter.com/cnQppkG1qN – PUNGOLO (@ PUNGOLO1962) February 10, 2022

If up to here everything might seem normal, since it is common for GF VIP to arise interests and couples, what made Lulù Selassié suspect is that Gianluca also showed interest in his sister, Jessica. In fact, he would have said about her that he would like to hang out with her, alone, once they leave her house. Destructive then the comment of the princess, who he will surely warn his sister of what she has seen and heard.