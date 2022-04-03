Luly Bossa’s shocking message to her son

The actress Luly Bossa, who usually publishes content on social networks with her son Ángelo Bossa, 20 years old and who suffers from muscular dystrophy, shared a heartfelt message last Friday through her Twitter account, where she stressed how important she is for the young man.

“Mick Jagger, 78 years old, and he doesn’t get off the stage. There is hope,” the actress initially wrote on Twitter.

In that sense, he later stated on the aforementioned social network that he must have good daily habits to continue by his son Angelo’s side for many years to come.

“Now is when the mind, daily activity and habits are final. I need to last this ‘man’”, added Luly Bossa in an image where she appeared with her son, both smiling.

Immediately, the actress’s followers left her messages of encouragement in her publication: “You’re going to last her for many years, Luly! (…) Woman, I take my hat off to you, you are brave in life. I completely understand you, when we are mothers we always seek to be well for those little people who fill our hearts and are the inspiration of our lives (…) I congratulate you, a super warrior woman. The love you profess for your son is admirable. A hug and forward (…) You will last a long time for them to share, have no doubt, continue forward and be so beautiful. “

The actress’s son, Ángelo Bossa, was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) When I was 10 years old. Reaching that conclusion was a long road for his mother, Luly, who wandered with her youngest son for years among specialists looking for an explanation as to why he did not show the motor skills of children his age, he couldn’t jump easily and he fell so often.

MickJagger 78 years old and does not get off the stage. There is hope. Now is when. The mind, daily activity and habits are final. I need to last this man. pic.twitter.com/Nv3JEzKD5X – Luly Bossa (@LulyBossaTheOne) April 1, 2022

DMD belongs to the group of diseases known as rare or orphan diseases, so obtaining an early diagnosis is difficult, as well as a curative treatment, although advances in these have improved the life expectancy and quality of those who suffer from it. What is known about the cause of this form of dystrophy, one of the most common among children, is that it is hereditary and transmitted by the mother to her sons through a mutation of the DMD gene found on the X chromosome.

According to experts, sons of female carriers have a 50% chance of developing the disease, while daughters in turn have a 50% chance of being carriers. There are some cases in which a relationship between the disease and family history has not been found and it is considered that it is a spontaneous mutation of the patient.

Duchenne muscular dystrophy is officially a neuromuscular disease that progressively degenerates skeletal, smooth, and cardiac muscles. The first signs of DMD appear early in boys, as it is noticeable from when they start to walk, since they learn later. Due to the delays in motor development caused by the disease, they are unable to run or jump normally due to weak muscles.

Another symptom that may indicate the development of this disease is the enlargement of the calves of children, because the calf is replaced by fat and other tissues that do not provide strength, only an increase in the size of the muscle. Between the ages of 5 and 6 they begin to fall frequently and need help to get up from the ground. They also show difficulty climbing stairs. Behavior problems and speech and learning delays are other common manifestations of this muscular dystrophy.