LUMA anticipates “significant” service interruptions due to the passage of storm Fiona

The Director of Public Safety of LUMA Energy, Ábner Gómez, said that at the moment it is not possible to predict how long it will take to restore the electrical system after the passage of Tropical Storm Fiona, but he assured that the consortium could make an estimate as soon as the atmospheric event.

Gómez also pointed out at the government press conference that the country’s experience after Hurricane María in 2017, when there were sectors that remained without service for almost a year, “is not going to happen.” In a statement sent after the press conference, however, LUMA reiterated that it expects “significant” service interruptions and presented its restoration protocol.

“We have a projection system that the first thing that is done is an analysis, a preliminary evaluation. Once we have that preliminary evaluation, in a very short time we are going to let the people know, measuring the damage, versus the time that we are going to take,” said Gómez.

“Many people ask this question because of what happened in María, and we are going to make sure that this is not going to happen because we have the equipment, we are prepared to respond. So this type of storm or hurricane that is going to happen, category 1, is going to cause damage, there are going to be blackouts, but we are going to be ready to respond as soon as possible. Responsibly, we have to wait for the system to pass to be able to make that preliminary damage assessment,” stressed the LUMA official, who was director of State Emergency Management.

At the time of publication, LUMA reported that some 34,615 customers were without service within a few hours of the expected Fiona hit, which by tomorrow afternoon could have become a category 1 hurricane. Subscribers without service represent 2.4% of the more than 1.4 million network customers.

LUMA has indicated that it has 1,395 field workers to deal with the atmospheric emergency, including brigades of imported guards.

“They are here, there are 100 new line guards who have arrived, most of them Puerto Ricans who live outside of Puerto Rico,” Gómez said this afternoon at the press conference called by the government.

According to the 5:00 pm bulletin from the National Hurricane Center, Storm Fiona maintained sustained winds of 60 miles per hour (mph), although they are expected to increase to about 75 mph tomorrow.

The protocol, LUMA said, involves “dispatching damage assessment and restoration brigades to respond to outages as conditions allow,” followed by “using emergency response resources, including the activation of helicopters from the air fleet, ground fleet vehicles, and field workers to assess damage.”

Subsequently, the service restoration work would be carried out “in a coordinated manner” and with “high standards of compliance with safety.” In this phase, priority would be given to clients that require electricity for the use of medical equipment, as well as health, security, transportation and communications facilities. After completing this stage, the service would be restored to the rest of the subscribers.