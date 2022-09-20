LUMA assures that it has restored the electrical service to 115,000 clients after the passage of Fiona

The number of customers whose electricity service has been restored is increasing by the droplet. From 6:30 a.m. to late afternoon, reports of LUMA Energy show that the number of electricity subscribers increased from 100,000 to 115,000.

According to LUMA’s press spokesman, Hugo Sorrentini, at 12:15 pm the number of electricity subscribers was 97,567 and at 12:25 pm it increased to 100,074. A little later, at 4:45 pm, the number had increased to 115,000 customers, Sorrentini reported.

The areas mainly energized in the morning hours were in the municipalities of Toa Alta, Toa Baja, the metropolitan area of ​​San Juan, Bayamón and Corozal.

Directors of the company in charge of the distribution and transmission of energy said that they already have their brigades in the street to achieve the recovery of the system.

In a press release, it was reported that there are 1,648 active field employees and 339 contract workers doing damage repairs or field inspections.

The company specified that 151 emergency service brigades, 69 construction and maintenance brigades, 84 transmission line brigades, 20 substation brigades, 309 low voltage brigades, 102 vegetation brigades and five helicopter brigades were dispatched, which They flew over the island on Monday to detect if the main power transmission lines suffered any damage.

Meanwhile, the director of External Security of LUMA, Abner Gómez, specified in the press conference held at the headquarters of the Emergency Management and Administration Bureau (NMEAD) that more brigades are coming to the island than were sent by the parent company, Quanta Service, from the United States. He said that is about 300 additional employees.

In passing, Gómez indicated that it was a “government decision” to establish whether the guards who did not transition to LUMA Energy in June 2021, during the privatization of the energy transmission and distribution service, and who now work in different functions, are activated. in government agencies.

The governor Peter Pierluisifor its part, stated that a possible activation of these guards “could only be carried out if LUMA certifies us that it does not have the employees to carry out the pending works.”

Insufficient power generation

Meanwhile, power generation is still limited. The director of the Electric Power Authority (AEE)Josúe Colón, reported that they had managed to activate four units of the Central Palo Seco in Toa Baja, as well as unit 5 and 6 of Central San Juan.

In the afternoon, unit 2 of Cambalache was also synchronized. With the action, the Superaqueduct was put into operation and the Arecibo Regional Hospital was energized.

Power generation on Monday afternoon was 162 megawatts, when over 2,500 megawatts are needed to maintain electricity service throughout the country.

Colón explained that he has other units ready to be added to the generation system, such as AES and Ecoelectrica. However, he made it clear that LUMA has to certify that the transmission lines are viable to add more energy to the system.

Likewise, Colón mentioned that they are trying to bring energy to the municipal islands of Vieques and Culebra, through the submarine cable. He said that they have already managed to energize the road to Fajardo.

Gómez explained that the other priorities to energize are hospitals, telecommunications, shelters and the water pumps of the Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (AAA).

It should be noted that the Puerto Rico Medical Center, which is the main hospital center in the country, was one of the first to be energized on Sunday night, after Hurricane Fiona passed through the Island.

Pierluisi’s wish is that the majority of Puerto Ricans have electricity service in “a matter of days.” However, no official forecast has been established by LUMA Energy on how many waiting days would be.

“This is going to be a gradual process and our goal is that in a matter of days a large part of the subscribers of LUMA and the Authority will have electric service. What cannot be answered is when there will be 100%”, the governor said.

Gómez, meanwhile, stated that the damage assessment is expected to establish a recovery plan.

It was around 1:00 pm yesterday, Sunday, when Pierluisi confirmed that the island was completely dark. It was the second blackout of the year and it occurred when Fiona was beginning its impact on the southern part of Puerto Rico. In the midst of the atmospheric phenomenon, the transmission lines went out of service and, therefore, the generating plants were turned off.

The first general blackout of the year occurred on April 6, originating in the switchyard of the Central Costa Sur, in Guayanilla, where one of the devices broke down, causing, in turn, multiple failures.