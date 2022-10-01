LUMA Energy admits that it will not reach 91% of energization this Friday after the passage of Hurricane Fiona

LUMA Energy confirmed this afternoon that will not reach today, Friday, 91% of energization after the general blackout caused by the hurricane fionaand moved its screening to tomorrow, Saturday, one day later than reported earlier this week.

Through a press release, the consortium indicated that its focus is to restore service, particularly in the Ponce and Mayagüez regions, where the cyclone caused “significant damage” to the electrical network.

“Although we continue to make progress, we know that there are still many people in Puerto Rico without electricity due to the impact of Hurricane Fiona. Given the magnitude of the damage identified through our evaluations after the passage of the hurricane, we anticipate that over 90% of customers will have service by Saturday”, said Daniel Hernández, director of Renewable Projects at LUMA.

“It is important to note that we anticipate that Restoring service will take longer in the most affected areas of Ponce and Mayagüezwhere we are mobilizing brigades and resources to support restoration efforts,” added the engineer.

Last Sunday, at a press conference, LUMA projected that, for today, September 30, 1,350,000 or 91% of its universe of subscribers would have electricity, 12 days after Fiona’s passage.

Earlier today, in an interview with The new dayHernandez indicated that LUMA would reconnect some 100,000 additional clients between this afternoon and eveningmainly, in the southern and western areas of the island, with a view to reaching 91%.

He specified that the consortium would mobilize 50% of its resources – around 1,000 employees – to the Ponce and Mayagüez regions “to continue reinforcing” and accelerate the energization of subscribers. Yesterday, Thursday, the consortium had 35% of its resources in both areas.

“We have 159 distribution lines (of lower voltage and that carry electricity to homes) that we still have to repair. Some are 100% out and others are partially in service. A large part of them, the majority, are in the south and west of the island,” Hernández said.

At the stroke of 1:00 pm, 1,228,772 or 84% of LUMA customers had electricity. The San Juan and Bayamón regions are already 99% energized. They are followed by Caguas (93%), Arecibo (81%), Ponce (65%) and Mayagüez (50%).

According to LUMA estimates, the earliest that the Ponce and Mayagüez regions would reach 90% energization would be next Tuesday, October 4, and could extend until Thursday.

“Already we have reconnected over 31,000 clients compared to yesterday”, highlighted Hernández, adding that “we continue working for the same goal of 90% for tonight”.

“Regardless of whether we reach the goal, fall short by a bit, or exceed it, that is not going to change our work plans at all. We have to continue working with the same strength, the same priority, with all the resources we have to achieve 100%”, said Hernández.

“That we have set a goal of 90% does not change the work plan at all. On the contrary, we continue working until 100% of the clients have service”, she stressed.

Yesterday, when the number of clients served was 82%, Governor Pedro Pierluisi expressed dissatisfaction and asked LUMA to increase the percentage. “I have the glove in their faces,” the president said.

In reaction to these expressions, Hernández commented: “We are working hand in hand with the governor as well. We are a work team that communicates daily, either with the governor himself or with his assistants. The governor’s call and claim are valid, as well as that of the mayors, mayors and individual clients. we understand them”.