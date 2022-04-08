LUMA Energy affirms “with confidence” that one million customers will have electricity tonight

Vice President of LUMA Energy, Kevin Acevedoaffirmed this morning, “with confidence”, that by Friday night over a million customers will have electricity service after having lost it as a result of the general blackout that has affected the island since last Wednesday night.

As of 36 hours after the blackout, LUMA reported that as of the 9:00 am update, some 600,000 customers were connected to the power system.

“Tonight we expect, and we can say with confidence, that there will be a million subscribers connected to electricity. And progressively that number is going to increase.affirmed the executive, in a press conference.

Their expressions occur after neither the consortium nor the Electric Power Authority (AEE) complied with the 24-hour period that they had stated -yesterday morning- it took them to restore most of the service.

“If no failure is reported, and we don’t expect it to happen, it is in all likelihood that the majority of customers, over a million, will have service today. We feel confident that this goal can be met,” said PREPA director Josué Colón.

However, Colón asserted that PREPA is prepared to continue adding energy generation to the system with the Costa Sur and Ecoeléctrica plants, but for this they depend on the completion of repairs to transmission and distribution lines that LUMA Energy is carrying out.

“Of the operations that are being carried out by LUMA, the last summary that they indicated to us is that in all probability today they will be able to finish the arrangement in Ecoelectrica and Costa Sur. Once that happens between 12 and 18 hours, it is the expectation that they can have a unit in service and in the case of Costa Sur we understand that it will take us a maximum of 24 hours to be able to synchronize the first unit”, he explained.

For its part, the governor Peter Pierluisi He assured on his social networks that he spoke with the directors of both entities and also stated that the electricity service would be restored today, for the most part.

“I spoke again with the director of PREPA, Josué Colón and the CEO of LUMA Energy, Wayne Stensby and They assure me that during today most of the clients will have service. I have insisted on agility in the restoration of the electrical service”, said the governor, who continues to travel through Spain.

“There are some floors that are in the process of going up and this is expected to happen today. This type of failure in our system is unacceptable and I will not rest until we achieve the goal of modernizing and replacing our old and obsolete electrical system”, he added.

The general blackout recorded around 8:30 p.m. on April 6, 2022 caught all Puerto Ricans off guard, so many found it necessary to purchase gasoline to power their portable plants. (Stephanie Rojas)

Many citizens have been forced to turn on portable generators, since the process of restoring electricity service will probably take more than 24 hours. (Stephanie Rojas)

Given the lack of electricity, citizens have had to stand in long queues to obtain gasoline and/or diesel, paying the high prices caused by the crisis of the war between Ukraine and Russia. (Stephanie Rojas)

Similarly, lines at fast food establishments have been the order of the day for many Puerto Ricans. (Stephanie Rojas)

The Mayagüez Medical Center experienced a situation, after the blackout occurred, with one of its generators, which caused the institution to be unable to supply energy to offer services. (Jorge A. Ramirez Portela)

The secretary of the Department of Health, Carlos Mellado, indicated in a press conference that the only hospital institution that faced problems with its generators was the Mayagüez Medical Center. (Jorge A. Ramirez Portela)

However, Mellado stressed that specialized personnel managed to put the generators into operation, so that generation could be restored in the hospital. (Jorge A. Ramirez Portela)

Due to the general blackout, the Police Bureau activated its officers to direct traffic, since most of the traffic lights are not working due to the lack of electricity. (Stephanie Rojas)

This situation made the town remember the problems generated by the lack of energy after the passage of Hurricane Maria in 2017, an atmospheric phenomenon that left the electrical network in the poor state it is in today. (Stephanie Rojas)

The high presence of officers on the most important roads and intersections in Puerto Rico has allowed the flow of traffic without major setbacks. (Stephanie Rojas)

The commissioner of the Police Bureau, Colonel Antonio López Figueroa (center), was present at the intersections of the so-called Trujillo Alto expressway to supervise the work of the officers. (Stephanie Rojas)

Officers took to the streets early in the morning to direct traffic. (Vanessa Serra Diaz)

So far, no major incidents or plugs have been reported as a result of the blackout. (Stephanie Rojas)

The Plaza Carolina shopping center had to close its doors for today due to the lack of electricity. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

During the afternoon, the traffic in the area of ​​the Center for Fine Arts in Guaynabo became a bit heavy, but members of the Municipal Police controlled the situation. (Xavier J. Araújo Berríos)

Guaynabo is one of the municipalities that continues without electricity service. (Xavier J. Araújo Berríos)

So far, PREPA and LUMA Energy have restored electricity service in 12 municipalities. (Xavier J. Araújo Berríos)

After 24 hours from the start of the blackout, two thirds of the subscribers continued without electricity service. (Stephanie Rojas)

Camila Franco tries to pass the time while power is restored in Carolina by filling out a crossword puzzle. (Stephanie Rojas)

Crossword puzzles are also a form of fun for Franco’s relatives. (Stephanie Rojas)

Meanwhile, William Reyes is working on preparing an electric generator to be able to use at least one fan and to turn on the refrigerator in his residence. (Stephanie Rojas)

Shortly after 24 hours since the blackout occurred, Puerto Ricans were preparing to spend another night in the dark. (Stephanie Rojas)

The consortium acknowledged in an update report last night that it can no longer offer estimates or projections of when it will have full service restored.

“We are continuing to make progress on the restoration, but due to the extensive damage to the Costa Sur Substation, we are not in a position to provide a full restoration estimate at this time,” the consortium stated in its latest update report.