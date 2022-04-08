LUMA Energy and PREPA offer a new update on the recovery of electricity service

the consortium LUMA Energy and the Electric Power Authority (PREPA) will offer this morning new details on the recovery process of the electrical service in Puerto Rico after more than 36 hours since the system collapsed due to a presumed failure in a switch.

The appearance is scheduled for 9:30 am, when the director of PREPA, Joshua Columbusand the vice president of LUMA, Kevin Acevedo, hold a press conference. Initially, it was reported that the CEO of the company, Wayne Stensbywould head to the country.

For its part, Governor Pedro Pierluisi assured through his Twitter account that he spoke with the directors of both entities, who assured that today the electrical service would be mostly restored.

“I spoke again with the director of PREPA, Josué Colón and the CEO of LUMA Energy, Wayne Stensby and They assure me that during today most of the clients will have service. I have insisted on agility in the restoration of the electrical service”, said the governor, who continues to travel through Spain.

“There are some floors that are in the process of going up and this is expected to happen today. This type of failure in our system is unacceptable and I will not rest until we achieve the goal of modernizing and replacing our old and obsolete electrical system”, he added.

The consortium even acknowledged last night in an update report that it can no longer offer estimates or projections of when it will have full service restored.

“We are continuing to make progress on the restoration, but due to the extensive damage to the Costa Sur Substation, we are not in a position to provide a full restoration estimate at this time,” the consortium stated in its latest update report.

The general blackout recorded around 8:30 p.m. on April 6, 2022 caught all Puerto Ricans off guard, so many found it necessary to purchase gasoline to power their portable plants. (Stephanie Rojas)

Many citizens have been forced to turn on portable generators, since the process of restoring electricity service will probably take more than 24 hours. (Stephanie Rojas)

Given the lack of electricity, citizens have had to stand in long queues to obtain gasoline and/or diesel, paying the high prices caused by the crisis of the war between Ukraine and Russia. (Stephanie Rojas)

Similarly, lines at fast food establishments have been the order of the day for many Puerto Ricans. (Stephanie Rojas)

The Mayagüez Medical Center experienced a situation, after the blackout occurred, with one of its generators, which caused the institution to be unable to supply energy to offer services. (Jorge A. Ramirez Portela)

The secretary of the Department of Health, Carlos Mellado, indicated in a press conference that the only hospital institution that faced problems with its generators was the Mayagüez Medical Center. (Jorge A. Ramirez Portela)

However, Mellado stressed that specialized personnel managed to put the generators into operation, so that generation could be restored in the hospital. (Jorge A. Ramirez Portela)

Due to the general blackout, the Police Bureau activated its officers to direct traffic, since most of the traffic lights are not working due to the lack of electricity. (Stephanie Rojas)

This situation made the town remember the problems generated by the lack of energy after the passage of Hurricane Maria in 2017, an atmospheric phenomenon that left the electrical network in the poor state it is in today. (Stephanie Rojas)

The high presence of officers on the most important roads and intersections in Puerto Rico has allowed the flow of traffic without major setbacks. (Stephanie Rojas)

The commissioner of the Police Bureau, Colonel Antonio López Figueroa (center), was present at the intersections of the so-called Trujillo Alto expressway to supervise the work of the officers. (Stephanie Rojas)

Officers took to the streets early in the morning to direct traffic. (Vanessa Serra Diaz)

So far, no major incidents or plugs have been reported as a result of the blackout. (Stephanie Rojas)

The Plaza Carolina shopping center had to close its doors for today due to the lack of electricity. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

During the afternoon, the traffic in the area of ​​the Center for Fine Arts in Guaynabo became a bit heavy, but members of the Municipal Police controlled the situation. (Xavier J. Araújo Berríos)

Guaynabo is one of the municipalities that continues without electricity service. (Xavier J. Araújo Berríos)

So far, PREPA and LUMA Energy have restored electricity service in 12 municipalities. (Xavier J. Araújo Berríos)

After 24 hours from the start of the blackout, two thirds of the subscribers continued without electricity service. (Stephanie Rojas)

Camila Franco tries to pass the time while power is restored in Carolina by filling out a crossword puzzle. (Stephanie Rojas)

Crossword puzzles are also a form of fun for Franco’s relatives. (Stephanie Rojas)

Meanwhile, William Reyes is working on preparing an electric generator to be able to use at least one fan and to turn on the refrigerator in his residence. (Stephanie Rojas)

Shortly after 24 hours since the blackout occurred, Puerto Ricans were preparing to spend another night in the dark. (Stephanie Rojas)