LUMA Energy anticipates that the investigation of the general blackout will take “several weeks”

The investigation of the general blackout recorded last night and that still keeps most of the country without electricity it will take “several weeks”reported today, Thursday, the president and chief executive officer of the LUMA Energy consortium, Wayne Stensby.

In a virtual press conference, Stensby indicated that the investigation had just begun and that the priority right now is to restore electricity as soon as possible.

At 11:30 am, he specified, about 120,000 customers had already regained electricityout of a total of 1.5 million.

However, he pointed out that, due to the magnitude of the blackout, “it is not possible” to give an exact estimate of when the electricity service would be fully restored.

“We are facing a complex restoration, which has a significant impact on all families in Puerto Rico. We still don’t know the exact cause of the blackout, but we regret the impact it had and continues to have.”Stensby said.

“We will carry out an investigation into the causes. The investigation has just started and we will share the results so that we can prevent an outage like this from happening again,” he added.

According to Stenbsy, LUMA teams – together with those from the Electric Power Authority (PREPA) – worked through the night to restore generation units, high-voltage transmission lines and substations, in order to bring electricity to homes, shops and industries.

“We appreciate the patience, support and understanding of customers in this difficult time,” he continued, after specifying that Restoration efforts are led from the Monacillos Energy Control CenterIn San Juan.

to questions of The new day, Stenbsy explained that, preliminarily, the blackout was caused by a fault in a “breaker” or switch of unit #5 of the Costa Sur power plant, in Guayanilla. The plant went out of service and, consequently, the network protection system was activated and turned off the other generators.

“There was a cascade effect. That is what we know, but we will investigate in depth. With a blackout of this magnitude, it will take several weeks to know the specific cause,” he reiterated.

Stenbsy said that the expectation is that “a large number of clients” will recover the service during the afternoon of todaybut insisted that he cannot estimate when the situation will return to normal.

On the other hand, Josephine Well, director of the LUMA Customer Contact Center, indicated that last night “points” were reinforced to answer calls “with a minimum waiting time.” Likewise, she said, the consortium contacted “all the mayors” and industrial clients to inform them about how the blackout would be handled.

Although these are difficult times for us, We are committed to providing the best possible service”he claimed.