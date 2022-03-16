LUMA Energy asks for a 4-cent increase in the electricity bill from April to June

On behalf of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA), the LUMA Energy consortium requested today, Tuesday, the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau a increase of 4,265 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh) or 16.6% in the electricity bill of its residential customers for the second quarter of 2022.

Now, the independent regulatory body will evaluate the request and, if approved, the increase would take effect on April 1 and would be in force until June 30. It would be the sixth consecutive quarterly increase in the electricity bill.

For a residential customer with a consumption of 400 (kWh) per month, the increase would be from $102.85 to $119.91, that is, additional $17.06 per month between April and June. The cost per kWh would rise from 25.71 to 29.97 cents.

A small commercial or industrial customer, using 1,200 kWh per month, would see an increase from $343.61 to $394.78 ($51.17 additional). In the case of a medium commercial or industrial customer, with a consumption of 91,800 kWh per month, the increase would be from $24,457.03 to $28,371.39 ($3,914.36 additional). For a large commercial or industrial customer, using 550,800 kWh per month, the increase would be $140,314.99 to $163,801.11 ($23,486.12 additional).

LUMA requested the increase through a motion –of which The new day obtained a copy – filed this afternoon with the Energy Bureau.

Then, through a press release, the consortium indicated that the documents it delivered to the independent regulatory entity “highlight the significant impact that international events have on the cost of fuel of electricity generation”.

In addition, LUMA established that it does not generate energy and does not establish or benefit from the increase in fuel prices. “These prices are determined by international markets that continue to be affected by the (COVID-19) pandemic, global production disruptions and, recently, the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” the statement said.

“While we cannot control how these international events affect customer rates, we are committed to helping and encouraging our customers to contact us about LUMA payment plans or the variety of financial assistance programs available,” he said. For his part, Wayne Stensby, president and chief executive officer of the consortium.

By law, the Energy Bureau has the last word on any tariff aspect. Every three months, the independent regulatory body reviews the factors for fuel purchase and energy purchase and, depending on the expenses and income reported, subscribers are charged or reimbursed.